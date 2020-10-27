Election officials offered Swain, a Baltimore County Department of Corrections captain who retired this year, the option of voting at an outdoor booth. Swain told three officers that the request was “unconstitutional” and said Maryland law allowed people to vote inside without face masks, the police report said.

Maryland remains under an order requiring anyone over the age of 5 to wear face coverings while inside public spaces.

Swain refused several requests from election officials and deputies to wear a mask and “continued to argue,” the charging documents said. The pair were asked to leave the polling place around 3:15 p.m. Swain’s son complied, but Swain refused, police said.

“When it was clear there were no other options, Mr. Swain was placed under arrest for the trespassing violation and the office of the Harford County state’s attorney was contacted and advised to charge Mr. Swain for a violation of the governor’s orders, in addition to the trespassing charge,” the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

He was taken to the county detention center. Records show he was released Monday night on his own recognizance. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 4 in Harford County District Court.

Swain’s wife, Gayle Swain, said late Monday that the family would not talk with a reporter about what happened, on the advice of its attorney. She declined to name the lawyer, and none was listed in online court records.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a Facebook post that Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler (R) remains committed to handling mask violations through education rather than by making arrests or issuing criminal citations. “However, if a private property owner, store manager, or in this case, election official needed assistance in having a person vacate a premise, we would enforce a trespassing violation,” the post stated.

The Facebook post noted deputies worked for nearly 30 minutes to resolve the issue. “It is worth noting, Mr. Swain was not banned from the location, and is still able to cast his ballot,” the sheriff’s office said in its Facebook post.

— Baltimore Sun