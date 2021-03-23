Democrats currently have a 21 to 18 Senate majority, and Republicans are looking to hold on to the seat. The sprawling, reliably Republican 38th district stretches from the Virginia-Kentucky border east to Radford.
Chafin had represented the district since 2014. A Democrat, Phillip Puckett, held the seat for more than a decade before Chafin. But the district has voted overwhelmingly for Republican candidates in recent years.
