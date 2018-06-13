ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Democratic mayor of a historic northern Virginia town outside Washington, D.C., has lost her bid for re-election.

Alexandria Mayor Allison Silberberg lost her primary contest Tuesday to Vice Mayor Justin Wilson.

In heavily Democratic Alexandria, Wilson becomes an overwhelming favorite in November’s general election.

Elections results show Wilson received 53 percent of the vote compared to 47 percent for Silberberg.

The city of 155,000 across the Potomac river from the nation’s capital has long been a vibrant, competitive setting for local politics. Tuesday’s primary also saw two incumbent councilmen lose.

Silberberg campaigned on maintaining a “small-town feel” in the city. Wilson was more supportive of development projects that generated money for improved infrastructure.

Silberberg defeated incumbent Bill Euille in the 2015 Democratic primary.

Mayors in Alexandria serve three-year terms.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.