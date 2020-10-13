No lines. No gauntlet of electioneers pushing pamphlets. No curtained booth for secrecy. I have privacy at home. Better still, if I find an unfamiliar name or issue on the ballot, I can pause to do some research.

More convenient voting, possibly leading to a more informed voter. Not to mention that it’s safer than standing in long lines during a pandemic.

Many Republicans, however, oppose mail-in voting. President Trump has contended, without evidence, that mail-in voting leads to voter fraud.

What it most likely could lead to is more Democratic voters. According to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll conducted by Ipsos, a larger percentage of Democrats say they would prefer to vote by mail than Republicans — 40 percent to 21 percent. Another 21 percent of Democrats expressed interest in dropping off ballots at an election office or drop box compared to 9 percent of Republicans.

And an October Washington Post-ABC News poll found that likely voters who plan to vote by mail or by dropping their ballot off at a drop box — including those who have already voted using these methods — support Democratic nominee Joe Biden by a wide margin, 74 percent to 21 percent for Trump.

In Prince George’s County, population 909,327, there are about 270 drop boxes. That’s a fairly good amount, when compared to say Harris County, Tex. — a Democratic stronghold of 4.713 million. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is trying to limit the number of drop boxes to one per county.

I found the absentee ballot and drop box option to be easy. But it also requires being careful.

During the Maryland primary elections in June, nearly 35,000 ballots were not counted. Why? Because 30,442 of them arrived at the election office too late. The absentee ballot has to be placed in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day or postmarked by that same time.

And another 3,290 ballots were rejected for lack of signature.

Nationally, more than 534,000 ballots were rejected in the presidential primaries this past June compared with nearly 319,000 ballots rejected in the 2016 general election.

The instructions are simple. Just take your time. In Maryland, absentee voters should pay particular attention to the oath. Affirm that you are eligible to vote and could be fined and imprisoned for up to two years if you are not and still attempt to do so.

There will be a line that says: “Did you sign the oath below? If you did not sign it, your ballot will not count.”

Sign the oath.

Here’s another than can trip you up: “Do not cross out or erase or your vote may not count. If you make a mistake or a stray mark, you may ask for a new ballot.” Helpful tip: Use a black ballpoint pen, not a red Magic Marker.

Some might have difficulty with this one — marking the oval next to the name of the person being voted for:

“You must blacken the oval completely, and do not make any marks outside of the oval.”

In which case, find a third-grader learning from home because of the pandemic. They’ll get it perfect.

Remember, it’s bad enough that others are trying to suppress our votes. Don’t suppress your own.