Melissa Laws, 41, wanted the vaccine but never bothered with the city’s portal. The past year has been devastating for her — not only because of the pandemic but because her 13-year-old son, Malachi Lukes, was fatally shot in the city in March 2020. On Thursday, she was headed to the store when she saw the white tents and asked the security officer standing outside the gates if the location was for testing or for the vaccine. He told her it was for both.