All three were part of the slow trickle of walk-in vaccination patients at the Bread for the City clinic in Washington’s Shaw neighborhood last week, part of a shift in the nation’s capital from online appointments to drop-in sites.
City residents can still make appointments to get the lifesaving vaccine, online at vaccines.gov. But with the initial crush of demand subsiding, the District — like jurisdictions across the country — is also launching numerous walk-in sites, reflecting the need to accommodate those who, for whatever reason, are not able or willing to make an appointment in advance.
“It seems like there’s lots of availability to people who like to organize their lives around schedules and making appointments and going online or getting on a list and then being called for an appointment, but for some people, it’s just easier to have a low barrier to access to come up for a vaccine,” said Randi Abramson, the chief medical officer for Bread for the City.
It will be a slow process, at least at first.
Bread for the City set aside 120 shots for walk-ins its first week. But just 39 people walked in to get vaccinated: seven the first day, then eight, then 10 and then 14. And the demand at 11 city sites that opened the previous week for senior-citizen walk-ins never exceeded supply, said Patrick Ashley, the senior deputy director of emergency preparedness and response at the D.C. Department of Health.
On Saturday, the District expanded those walk-in clinics to serve all residents 18 and older, and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) joined thousands of volunteers to knock on doors and encourage people to get vaccinated. Pharmacies across the city are increasingly offering walk-in vaccinations too.
Health officials and advocates say this is what the next chapter of vaccinations will look like: a slow chipping away, with a need to address both barriers to access and vaccine hesitancy.
“We’re just trying to meet the demand, and clearly there’s still many people in the city who are not vaccinated,” Abramson said. “In theory, there is still a demand for this, or at least, there’s potential demand, more accurately, and I think that we should be here, as people slowly get more comfortable with getting the vaccine.”
Every day, student volunteers and staff set up tables, chairs and tents in the organization’s parking lot, tucked between its building and a Compass coffee shop, and launch a clinic where people can be tested for or inoculated against the coronavirus. Anyone who gets a walk-in shot is given an appointment to come back for the second shot of the regimen.
Irun Warner, 37, walked in on Tuesday. He had heard about the clinic through his mental health provider the previous day, and rode the Metro for 20 minutes to get there.
Warner sees getting vaccinated as part of his plan to get back on his feet. He had tried to register for an appointment, but lost his phone and could not get a notification when a slot became available.
“I’m dealing with homelessness right now. It’s been a little rough for me,” he said. “I’m holding strong, and hopefully everything works out for me.”
Thomas Hordge, 37, works in construction and tried to get the vaccine in the middle of March, but couldn’t get time off to go to his appointment. He came to Bread for the City on Thursday, and said he was glad he didn’t have to go online and deal with the city’s registration portal again.
“The walk-up site is so much easier,” he said. “I hate computers, number one, so this is perfect, just being able to come up and get a shot.”
Melissa Laws, 41, wanted the vaccine but never bothered with the city’s portal. The past year has been devastating for her — not only because of the pandemic but because her 13-year-old son, Malachi Lukes, was fatally shot in the city in March 2020. On Thursday, she was headed to the store when she saw the white tents and asked the security officer standing outside the gates if the location was for testing or for the vaccine. He told her it was for both.
“I literally just walked up,” said Laws, who works as a program coordinator at the Shaw Community Center. “I’ve had colleagues to receive it, and I’ve had family, and so hearing their positive feedback kind of reinforced me to have enough guts to walk up and get it done.”
Lillian Banks, who also got her shot on Thursday, said procrastination had kept her from seeking an appointment earlier. The 28-year-old and her parents were driving home after having sushi for lunch in Chinatown when they noticed the tents behind the black gate in the 1500 block of Seventh Street NW. Banks got vaccinated on the spot with her father nearby, as her mother drove laps around the block.
“Having just something that was so easy to access is really helpful,” said Banks, who hopes to return to in-person role-playing games like Dungeons and Dragons once she is fully vaccinated. As a relative newcomer to the city, she said she was relieved she did not need to show a D.C. license or otherwise prove her residency.
Ambrose Lane Jr., the founder of the Health Alliance Network, which is focused on health disparities east of the Anacostia River, said the walk-up sites are sorely needed in a city where online vaccination appointments disproportionately went to residents of affluent, mostly White neighborhoods.
But he said city officials must keep their eyes laser-focused on equity, and consider restricting walk-up sites in Ward 7 and 8 to residents of those wards.
“You have to allow for those in those communities to have the opportunity to go into a walk-up site and get a vaccination,” Lane said.
City officials said they will monitor the needs as the walk-up sites open to residents 18 and older this week. But Ashley said his department did not specifically track how many people came for walk-up shots when the city-run sites opened them to senior citizens in late April. Instead, they relied on the providers actually doing the vaccinations to alert the agency if shots ran out — which does not appear to have happened.
“We didn’t see a high demand from seniors,” Ashley said, noting that many senior citizens in the city were vaccinated in the early months of the rollout. At the walk-in sites, he added, “We never saw that there were seniors that were getting turned away.”
Monisola Brobbey, the front desk and enrollment supervisor for Bread for the City, said she was pleased with the small but growing number who came for walk-in shots last week.
“I would say it was a good turnout,” Brobbey said. “More and more people are feeling comfortable just to walk up and that they’re seeing that they’re able to get vaccinated, so it’s good.”
But Daphne Roach wasn’t comfortable just yet. She arrived at Bread for the City on Wednesday to get tested for the coronavirus, as she does every two months. After swabbing her nose, Abramson asked Roach, 57, if she also wanted to get the vaccine.
Roach told Abramson she wasn’t ready, and wouldn’t be until she understood the differences between the vaccines. She wanted to know why people had different reactions to the shots, sometimes extremely mild and sometimes more severe.
“I’m not a sick person,” Roach said. “I never took the flu shot. I’m not on high blood pressure. I don’t take any pills. I’m not on anything. So, it’s like, I’m taking a risk with my life.”
Abramson stood a few feet away, listening without comment, and with no expression visible behind her face shield and white mask. She said later that she did not try to reassure Roach about the safety of the vaccine because she thought Roach just wanted to be heard that day. And she wanted to make sure that Roach knew that Bread for the City would be ready to deliver the shot whenever she was ready to take it.
“You just have to be there and be available when people are ready to step up,” Abramson said.