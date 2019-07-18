OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Fire officials in Maryland say a wall at a building at an apartment complex partially collapsed after a lightning strike during a storm.

News outlets report the Baltimore County Fire Department says the wall collapsed Wednesday night at an apartment complex in Owings Mills, adding that no one was injured.

On Thursday, workers tried to hold down a large blue tarp blowing on the side of a three-story apartment building, where there was a hole in the wall two stories high.

WJZ reports that the National Weather Service will investigate the incident.

