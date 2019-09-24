It’s the kangaroo that is a national symbol of Australia, not the wallaby. But wallabies are something like kangaroos, and so it may seem a sad coincidence that a wallaby died at the National Zoo during the Australian prime minister’s visit to Washington.

A Bennett’s wallaby,( which is sometimes called a red-necked wallaby), was euthanized Friday, after it was discovered that he had an inoperable mass in his stomach, the zoo said. It had caused weight loss and a lack of appetite, according to a statement from the zoo. His prognosis was poor, and his quality of life was in rapid decline, the zoo said.

The wallaby was named Sydney after the Australian city.

Friday, the day Sydney died, was the day of a state dinner at the White House held for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Sydney was 3 years old, and a good companion to the three others with whom he shared quarters, the zoo said.

He was the father of one of them, the zoo said, a female named Lenah. Two adult female wallabies in the group are named Victoria, an Australian state, and Adelaide, the name of an Australian city.

According to the zoo, Bennett’s wallabies are native to Australia’s eastern coast, parts of South Australia and Tasmania.

Wallabies share some kangaroo characteristics, such as the pouches in which females keep newborns. But wallabies are smaller than kangaroos.