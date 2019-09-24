The wallaby was named Sydney after the Australian city.

Friday, the day Sydney died, was the day of a state dinner at the White House held for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Sydney was 3 years old, and a good companion to the three others with whom he shared quarters, the zoo said.

He was the father of one of them, the zoo said, a female named Lenah. Two adult female wallabies in the group are named Victoria, an Australian state, and Adelaide, the name of an Australian city.

According to the zoo, Bennett’s wallabies are native to Australia’s eastern coast, parts of South Australia and Tasmania.

Wallabies share some kangaroo characteristics, such as the pouches in which females keep newborns. But wallabies are smaller than kangaroos.