People take in the GEICO All-Star FanFest at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Monday as part of the All-Star Game events in Washington, D.C. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Felix Pacheco was having trouble coming up with the final cost for all of the paraphernalia and gear he bought to remember this year’s All-Star Game.

Three hats. Four miniature baseball bats. Five bobbleheads. Four T-shirts. A patch. The price tag went up and up and up. Let’s see. A grand? More? Wait, that didn’t include the tickets, the food, the flights, the hotel. So, maybe $2,500?

“I don’t know, man, but I have no regrets,” said the smiling 46-year-old financial adviser from Houston who attended Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Nationals Park, his fifth All-Star Game and the 19th Major League stadium he’s visited. “I love baseball and seeing new places. Life’s too short to worry about spending money to do something you love.”

That urge to splurge was widespread at the ballpark this week. Fans packed the 41,313-seat venue for the midsummer classic on Tuesday and for Monday’s Home Run Derby. And they paid a pretty price.

When Washington hosted the Major League All-Star Game at RFK Stadium in 1969, you could snag a seat in the upper deck for eight bucks. That’s about $55 in 2018 money, and good luck getting in the park for that price this year.

Frederick and Sharee Ouellette probably wished they could have time-traveled back to those Summer of ’69 entry fees. The Richmond couple drove up and dropped $700 a ticket for upper deck seats. Closer to $750 with fees. That’s $1,500 for the pair. And — here’s the big gulp — that was just to see the Home Run Derby. They weren’t sticking around for Tuesday’s All-Star Game. But, like Pacheco, they weren’t sweating it.



Roland Riso, right, and his son, Roland, drove from Philadelphia for the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park on Monday. (Joe Heim/The Washington Post)

“It’s a bucket list item,” Frederick Ouellette said. “We’ve been wanting to do this for a very long time.”

Roland Riso, 48, brought his son Roland, 10, from their home in Philadelphia on Monday to the Home Run Derby. Three years ago, they watched the contest on television and liked it so much they decided to go in person the next time it was in a nearby city.

They paid $400 for the tickets and $200 for a hotel. During the contest, young Roland ate a pretzel, Dippin’ Dots, a hot dog, another pretzel. He also got a commemorative baseball, which he didn’t eat. All told, his dad said, the trip cost about $800. He shrugged his shoulders and laughed. “Totally worth it,” he said.

The first All-Star Game between the American and National League teams was played in 1933 at the depths of the Depression. It was a financial success, said John Thorn, Major League Baseball’s official historian. And it has been played every year since then, except for 1945 when World War II travel restrictions caused it to be canceled.

Over the years, the nature of the game has changed, Thorn said. It has always been popular but, following the lead of the Super Bowl, the All-Star Game became a week-long event filled with activities and events drawing fans to the host city from across the country, not just locals. And that put a premium on tickets and merchandise.

“Once it became a festival with multiple attractions, it relaxed the wallets of the fans,” Thorn said. “The All-Star Game 50 years ago was more of a local celebration of a national phenomenon. Now, the local aspect has diminished and people are coming from everywhere. Hotels are packed. Traffic is impossible. It’s a business, and the idea is to sell stuff. Sell tickets. Sell caps. Sell jerseys.”

As an intern working on Capitol Hill for a congressman this summer, Jeff Hawes, 23, kept a close eye on ticket prices for the All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby. He wanted to go, but there was a limit to how much he would pay. On Monday, he saw prices drop and snagged a $100 ticket for the derby. He spent $80 on a commemorative bat engraved with his name and favorite team (the Yankees). Another $20 for barbecue ribs and a soda.

“Looking back on the whole thing, it was worth so much more than what I paid,” he said. “It’s such a great atmosphere.”

Nancy Fisher, a senior citizen from West Palm Beach, Fla., spent about $1,200 for a baseball travel service that provided tickets to the All-Star Game, the Home Run Derby and a guided tour of Washington. It didn’t include airfare, hotels, meals or the T-shirts she was buying for her grown sons during a break in the action. But the cost didn’t concern her much.

“I’ve always loved baseball, and this is a great diversion from what’s going on with the rest of the world,” she said.

So, all told for her All-Star Game week? $2,000. Her peace of mind? Priceless.