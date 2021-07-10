But Wiley is timid and has proven to be a difficult pup to befriend. Barse and his wife, Carolann McConaughy, haven’t been able to get close enough to check her collar or make sure she isn’t covered in fleas and ticks. They also don’t want to traumatize her, so they’ve shied away from darting her or having someone capture her. The couple has instead opted for patience and doing what they can to build her trust.