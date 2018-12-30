UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A warehouse fire in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a business that supplies temporary bleachers and scaffolding.

Prince George’s County fire department spokesman Mark E. Brady told the Washington Post that Saturday’s fire at the Upper Marlboro business caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Brady said firefighting operations at the site of the blaze were expected to continue into Sunday.

