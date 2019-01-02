Many people observed the practice of going for a hike on the first day of the New Year. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources)

Possibly as a symbol of getting started on the right foot, hiking has apparently become a tradition on New Year’s Day, both nationally and in the Washington area, where many took to streets and trails.

Indeed, with the mercury in Washington climbing to 64 degrees, many may have found the lure of the outdoors difficult to resist. People hiked, strolled, ambled and sauntered, alone or in groups. Some took dogs. Excursions and expeditions were duly reported on social media.

For example, Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford was photographed, clad in blue jeans and hiking shoes, striding along a trail in Patapsco Valley State Park.

He was accompanied by the state’s deputy secretary of natural resources, Joanne Throwe, and others could be seen marching along near the two.

Closer to the metropolitan area, Liz Hayes described “a pleasant New Year’s Day walk around” downtown Silver Spring.

She said by email that several passersby “wished me a happy new year.”



Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford and deputy natural resources Secretary Joanne Throwe were two of the Washington region residents who marked New Year’s Day by hiking. (Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo)

Hayes said she was relatively new to this area, and one of her new year resolutions was learning more about her adoptied hometown. Also on the list, she said was living “a little healthier.” So on a mild day, the walk seemed a way to “check both of those boxes.”

Another woman posted that an animal shelter and adoption facility in Falls Church wished to get all of its kennel dogs out on a New Year’s Day ad­ven­ture.

The woman, Mary Fretts, told a reporter by Twitter that she and her daughters took their walk with a dog named Ada. Ada came to the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation from Puerto Rico.

“The girls and I picked up Ada for a few hours,” Fretts said. “It was a very wonderful experience,” she said.

“We had a nice long walk and playtime, and nap time at home.”

A man from Alexandria said he went to the District with his dog, and they took a trip on foot around the monuments.

However, he said, it was not possible for the two of them to explore the Lincoln Memorial. This, apparently, had nothing to do with the partial government shutdown.

Instead, he tweeted, they could not go up the steps because “they don’t allow dogs.”

Photos were posted from all over the metropolitan area. A Fairfax County family tweeted that having grown up next to Lake Accotink, it was the perfect place for their hike. Pictures showed hiking on Kingman Island in the District and Mason Neck park in Virginia.

Walking was not the only foray made into the out-of-doors.

A man in Fairfax County tweeted that “It’s warm enough here to have my breakfast outdoors! “

In Arlington, a tweet indicated that still other ways existed to enjoy the day.

The tweeter remarked on the heavy usage of tennis courts in Arlington on what was, after all, a winter’s day.

“A wait to get onto the courts in January,” he noted.

While many people enjoyed the recreational activities, public safety personnel were on duty — as on any other day.

In Annapolis, one call received Tuesday afternoon appeared to suggest a serious problem.

The call, according to Capt. Scott Svoboda of the city’s fire department, was for a child with part of his body caught in a clothes dryer.

As it turned out, he said, it was nothing so dire.

He said that a second call to the fire department added detail, indicating that the child’s arm had become entangled in clothing in the dryer.

Sometimes in the excitement of the moment, apparently, people decide that outside help is required in such a situation.

“If they can’t figure it out,” Svoboda said, “they call the fire department.

“That’s,” he added, “what we’re here for.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the first day of the New Year departed a bit from last year. No measurable rain fell in Washington.