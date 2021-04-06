As our afternoon temperatures rose on each of the past three days, so did the low temperatures that greeted waking Washington in the early morning.

The 44-degree low Sunday might have reminded some of the winter season we had left behind. The 46-degree low on Monday morning represented an improvement, but only a small one.

On Tuesday, however, the morning low was 54 degrees. While some of us might yet have claimed a bit of a chill, on Tuesday the connection with winter seemed tenuous.

Although spring, as a transitional time, may often show connections to both past and future, to a winter that was and a summer that is to be, Tuesday seemed to show less seasonal ambiguity.

It seemed springlike for all its hours, in darkness and daylight.

Daylight extended itself still further, growing now by about three minutes a day, with sunrise coming a little earlier and sunset a little later. Tuesday offered 12 hours and 52 minutes from one to the other.

For comparison, the day of the equinox gave us about 12 hours and nine minutes of daylight.

By Tuesday, the 13-hour day loomed ahead as a target that would soon be reached (and then surpassed), rain or shine, warm days or cool ones.

Not every facet of the image of April has showed itself here in the recent days of warm weather.

Although they are embedded in song and story, April showers did not show up on the official record of Washington’s meteorological guests.

It was dry here, dry Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.