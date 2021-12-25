In temperature, it might have been early April. But it seemed, in honesty, to lack some of the attractions of April. The trees seemed bare. The sun seemed to slink in a low arc across the sky, as if somehow sheepish about showing up on such an odd day.
But the sun did make its presence known in one notable way. Late in the afternoon, openings in the overcast permitted its light to shine down. It came in the form of slanting silvery rays against the background of gray.
Descending toward the western horizon, these sunbeams, of the sort known from paintings of the Romantic-era, offered moments of mesmerizing spectacle.
It might be described prosaically as resulting from the passage of a narrow beam through dust or droplets. But in the wonder it created, it seemed to absolve the gray clouds of any blame in detracting from the day’s springlike attributes.
Probably Saturday could fairly be classed as what it in fact was. An uncommonly warm day in late December, with lots of gray sky and many earmarks of winter, yet the undeniable atmospheric feel of spring.
With so many features, it was difficult to characterize the sky or the day at all places and at every moment.
In late afternoon, a puff of white cloud stood out against a background of clear blue, illuminated by the sinking sun.
Seen in isolation, that single sight might have suggested a spring afternoon at Nationals Park with the home team coming to bat in a late inning.
With such variety and profusion in the environmental signals sent our way on Christmas, it seemed that members of species less adaptable than ourselves might be disoriented or confused.
But cursory observation of the streets on Christmas Day suggested that many of those out and about were visitors.
They seemed more concerned with finding and seeing the city’s famous sights than with remarking on anomalies in our weather.
Based on National Weather Service data the record for Christmas Day in Washington is 72 degrees.
It was not of recent origin, but was rather achieved 57 years ago, in 1964.
At Dulles, the Christmas Day record high of 71 degrees was reached at least twice, in 1964 and again in 1982.
No attempt to account for the meteorological events of Saturday ought to ignore the raindrops. Rain has been sparse here lately. Light rain was reported just before 6 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. It amounted to 0.06 inches