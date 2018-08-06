THE DISTRICT

Teenager is charged in

burglaries, sex assault

A 17-year-old has been charged in a dozen burglaries, many of them during the past eight months in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

In addition to the burglaries, police said the youth sexually assaulted a girl who was in one of the houses that was broken into. He is also accused of stealing two vehicles after taking keys from homes, police said.

Kenny Liriano of Northwest Washington is charged as an adult with 12 counts of burglary, two counts of theft and one count of misdemeanor sex abuse. He was arrested over the weekend.

An arrest affidavit said Liriano was charged with burglarizing eight homes between December 2017 and July 16. The affidavit says the pace then accelerated, with four more houses targeted between July 26 and July 30.

In one burglary on July 28 at a residence in the 3900 block of Fifth Street NW, police said that bank cards and car keys were stolen and that a Toyota Tacoma was taken from its parking spot in front of the home.

On July 29, the affidavit said, another burglary occurred in the 700 block of Emerson Street NW, and a juvenile female woke up and saw an intruder standing over her. Police said the intruder sexually assaulted the female. The intruder ran when the girl screamed, police said.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Pedestrian is fatally struck by police car

A Baltimore County police officer who was responding to a call struck and killed a pedestrian late Saturday, police said.

Police said the pedestrian, Robert Louis Mayo, 71, lived in Baltimore County and had crossed Liberty Road and had entered the center turn lane in front of the police vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk.

Police said that the matter remained under investigation and that the officer’s name would be released later.

— Martin Weil

Man who died crossing

Route 202 is identified

Police have identified a 27-year-old man who died over the weekend after he was crossing northbound Route 202 (Landover Road) late Saturday and was struck by a vehicle.

Prince George’s County police said the incident occurred about 10:50 p.m. The man, Justin Mitchell of Riverdale, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said Sunday. The driver of the vehicle that hit the man remained at the scene, police said.

— Spencer Hsu and Lynh Bui