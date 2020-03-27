“If we act like this doesn’t apply to us, we will literally see more cases. We’ll see our hospitals overwhelmed.”

With 25 virus-related deaths reported in Virginia, Maryland and the District as of Friday afternoon, the pressure on available hospital space and equipment was mounting.

Authorities cautioned that the massive surge of positive results announced this week for the most part represented infections contracted weeks earlier, given the number of days it takes for symptoms to develop, a person to get tested and the tests to be processed.

Maryland added 194 cases on Friday morning, its third consecutive day reporting record numbers of known patients. In the last three days, the caseload in Maryland has more than doubled, to 775, with the state reporting its fifth fatality Friday.

Virginia reported 144 new cases, bringing the state's total to 606, with 15 deaths.

The District, which reports new test results at night, had 271 cases as of late Thursday. On Friday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the city had recorded its fourth death of coronavirus: George Valentine, the city’s deputy director of legal counsel.

Bowser said Valentine was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday after testing positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. He died Friday morning.

“My prayers right now are with his family, his entire team,” Bowser said. “It’s devastating for everybody, of course.”

Bowser, Northam and Hogan have all shut down schools and most businesses, and banned group gatherings, in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. On Friday, D.C. officials took another step, announcing that the city will curtail most in-person voting for the June 2 primary elections, which includes the presidential nominating contest and several City Council races.

Just 20 precincts in the city will be open for voting, with at least two operating on Election Day in each of the city’s eight wards, officials said.

Election officials are encouraging voters to instead request mail-in ballots. Voters can do so over the phone or by visiting the election board office. The city may may attempt to stagger in-person voting throughout the day based on last name, but said these measures are voluntary.

“No voter will ever be turned away,” said Michael Bennett, the chair of the D.C. Board of Elections.

Among the candidates on the primary ballot is Jack Evans, a former council member who is launching a comeback bid for the Ward 2 seat he gave up early this year, when he was facing expulsion for ethics violations.

As the region headed into another spring weekend, with warm weather and partly sunny skies in the forecast, Hogan again warned people to stay indoors as much as possible, and to maintain social distancing when outside.

The governor aimed his message particularly at younger people, noting that 32 percent of the state’s reported cases are people in their 20s and 30s.

“Some people think they’re bullet-proof and it’s only going to affect older people,” Hogan said in an interview Friday on a 98 Rock morning radio show. “That’s not true at all. People gotta be careful out there.”

Hogan said that, in the next few months, he hopes to know whether the various measures taken to contain the virus — including closing schools and all nonessential businesses in the state — have been working.

“We know a lot of people will get sick and we’ll lose some people,” the governor said. “Hopefully everything’s going to come out okay.”

Meanwhile, area hospitals worked to stay ahead of the still-rising curve of infections amid continued national shortages of respirator masks and other protective gear. Doctors are re-using high-grade N95 respirator masks while treating multiple patients. The federal Center for Disease Control has sanctioned that practice as long as the masks are removed after each encounter and safely stored.

“We are continuously monitoring our supply chain and following all CDC guidelines for PPE reuse and conservation,” said Tracy Connell, spokeswoman for the five-hospital Inova Health System in Virginia, where nine patients so far have been hospitalized after testing positive for covid-19. “As you know this is an evolving situation.”

Some groups have jumped in to help fill those shortages. The staff and faculty at Marymount University’s Malek School of Health Professions in Arlington County announced Friday that it donated 550 surgical masks, 110 isolation gowns, 60 full-body suits and seven reusable goggles to the county’s Virginia Hospital Center.

The donations were prompted by Alicia Marconi — an intensive care unit nurse in the hospital who is also an adjunct lab instructor in Marymount’s nursing program — after she and her fellow nurses grew increasingly worried about treating patients without protective gear.

“My ICU coworkers and I were so appreciative of the contribution in this time of significantly increased stress, many unknowns and continued supply shortages,” Marconi said.

Catherine Hillberry, Marymount’s nursing lab and technology coordinator, said the donation was a no-brainer. “As a nurse, I could do no less than support those who walk into the fire every day to save us,” Hillberry said.

In Maryland, Bloomberg Philanthropies, founded by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, is joining the Hogan administration in funding research at Johns Hopkins University into using blood plasma from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus to treat other infected patients and boost the immune systems of health care providers and first responders.

Bloomberg Philanthropies is donating $3 million, while Maryland is giving $1 million toward the research, Hogan said Friday.

“I am confident in our state’s ability to be a leader in developing treatments and perhaps even a vaccine for covid-19,” the governor said in a statement.

Fran Phillips, the deputy secretary of public health, said earlier this week that many of the state’s survivors have offered to participate in the research, which is also being done in New York and other parts of the world.

Montgomery County lawmakers want to provide local hospitals with $10 million in funding to help build up their capacity. Next week, the Montgomery County Council will consider an appropriation in that amount to be divided between area healthcare providers, such as Adventist Healthcare and Holy Cross Health.

“Our hospitals are strained,” said County Council member Hans Riemer (D-At Large). “They’re getting crushed with expenses.”

Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank in Richmond said the pandemic and related shutdowns are having a significant impact on the economies of Virginia and Maryland, which are normally resistent to national slowdowns because of their work with the federal government and its contractors.

“The challenge is that the best way to stop the virus is to halt the things that drive our economy, so of course you’re not going to see things return to normal until we as consumers are confident that we can go out,” said economist Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, who leads the regional economics group at the Richmond Fed.

Last week alone, initial unemployment claims in Virginia topped 46,000 — about double the next highest level on record, in 1989, Mengedoth said. Even during the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, the state’s weekly unemployment peaked at just under 22,000, he said.

In Maryland, which had a healthy unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in February, the more than 42,000 jobless claims filed last week point to a bleak economic future, at least in the short-term, Fed economists said.

With 10 percent of the state’s work force tied to leisure and accommodations, which are devastated by virus-related shutdowns of nonessential businesses, “these are challenging times,” said Alex Marré, regional economist in the Baltimore office of the Richmond Fed. “It’s a serious situation.”