THE DISTRICT

2 teens arrested in armed carjacking

Two D.C. teenagers were arrested in connection with last week’s beating and attempted carjacking of a dog walker in Columbia Heights, police said.

Kaveyon Andrews, 16, of Northeast Washington, and Thadduse Hartridge, 17, of Southeast, were charged as adults with assault with intent to rob while armed, and armed carjacking.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Euclid Street NW. The woman, 69, was attacked with a heavy object and severely injured, according to her daughter and a police account.

Andrews and Hartridge also were charged with armed robberies on Wednesday, in the 3000 block of Sherman Avenue NW, and on Dec. 12, in the 1000 block of Irving Street NW. Those locations are also in Columbia Heights.

In the statement issued Saturday night, police thanked members of the public for what they said were “numerous tips.”

— Martin Weil

THE REGION

Restaurant Week

will be extended

To help stimulate local businesses and support federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown, the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington is extending Winter Restaurant Week in the D.C. area through Sunday.

Since the shutdown began Dec. 22, restaurants in the Washington area have reported a 20 percent drop in business, on average, compared with this time last year, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

Some restaurant owners have reported losses of more than 60 percent.

“During the longest federal government shutdown in our nation’s history, restaurants want to continue providing an opportunity for their guests to save, but also to promote dining out,” Kathy Hollinger, president and CEO of the association, said in a statement.

She said some restaurants will offer special discounts to federal workers.

— DeNeen L. Brown