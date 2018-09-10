THE DISTRICT

Fatal violence on

Sunday in Southeast

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Southeast Washington, and another person was fatally stabbed in Northwest Washington, authorities said.

The first incident unfolded around 1:13 p.m. in the 2800 block of Stanton Road SE in the Barry Farm neighborhood. D.C. police said they responded to the area for a report of a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified as Taquan Pinkney of Southeast Washington. No arrests had been made, and police had not disclosed a motive.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Another person was fatally stabbed in Northwest Washington along 16th Street, police said. The fatal stabbing was reported to police around 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of 16th Street NW at the Sarbin Towers apartment building. The victim was identified as Israel Gomez, 37, of Northwest Washington. Police say an argument preceded the stabbing.

Police on Sunday arrested 44-year-old Policarpo Casarrubias-Rodriguez, of Northwest Washington, in connection to the incident. Casarrubias-Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The deaths come as the D.C. region has seen more than 180 homicides this year, according to a tracking done by The Washington Post. Of those, more than 100 have been in the District, including 58 in Southeast Washington.

— Dana Hedgpeth, Michael

Brice-Saddler

VIRGINIA

Suspect charged with

slaying of 82-year-old

A man was charged Monday with murder in the death in July of an 82-year-old Alexandria resident, authorities said.

On July 23, officers responded to the unit block of East Reed Avenue in Alexandria and found Jerry Scott dead with trauma to the upper body, Alexandria police said in a statement.

The suspect, Dallas Smith, 31, has been in jail since July 25 on an obstruction charge, according to the police statement. A grand jury indicted him Monday on five felony counts: first-degree murder, burglary while armed, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police asked anyone with information about Scott’s death contact them at 703-746-6858.

— Justin Wm. Moyer