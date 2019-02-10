THE DISTRICT

5 injured this weekend

in shooting incidents

Five people were shot and wounded in incidents Friday night and Saturday in the city.

They included a 6-year-old boy who was hit on Alabama Avenue SE on Friday, and two men who were hit in the 2300 block of Green Street SE, one on Friday and one on Saturday, according to police.

— Martin Weil

MARYLAND

3 die in one-car crash in Seat Pleasant

Three people died and another was seriously injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle wreck in Seat Pleasant, according to Prince George’s County police.

A car ran off the road, hit an embankment and flipped over just before 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Glen Willow Drive.

Police did not identify what road the car was traveling on when the accident occurred, nor did they release the make and model of the vehicle.

In addition to investigating the cause of the crash, police said they were also working to identify the victims.

— Michael Rosenwald

Motorist killed in Beltway ramp crash

A motorist was killed in Montgomery County on Saturday night in a crash on a ramp leading from the Capital Beltway, the Maryland state police said.

The collision occurred about 8:40 p.m. on a ramp from the Inner Loop of the Beltway to the southbound lanes of Rockville Pike, said Pete Piringer, the spokesman for the county fire and rescue service.

One of the drivers was trapped and required extrication from the wreckage after the collision, Piringer said. State police Sgt. Todd Newill later reported that he had died. The man was not identified immediately.

— Martin Weil

Infant dies after being hurt in car crash

A 3-month-old girl died Saturday, two days after being injured in a car crash in Southern Maryland, authorities said.

According to the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office, Emma Leigh Clarke, was injured Thursday in a crash on Three Notch Road in the Lexington Park area. She had been in a car driven by Alexa Taylor Smith, 23, of Owings, Md., the sheriff’s office said.

After Smith tried to make a U-turn in the area of King James Parkway, the sheriff’s office said, her vehicle was struck by two others.

— Martin Weil

