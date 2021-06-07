You know what’s not in short supply these days, at least in our area? Cicadas. Brood X is busting out all over.
As I write this, the world outside my window is suffused with two things: cicadas, winging their way haphazardly from tree to tree in search of love, and the eerie sci-fi ululations of these lovesick cicadas.
Is there poetry in a cicada’s song? I don’t know — I don’t speak cicada. But there is poetry in, um, poems. I invited readers to consider the cicada in verse. And, believe me, they don’t get much verse.
That’s a joke, son.
I received hundreds of poems. I’ll print my favorites over the coming days. I’m starting with limericks. Some are more limerickish than limerick — and I’ve included a few at the end that aren’t limericks at all — but all should bring a smile to your carapace, er, face.
And away we go:
This afternoon look what I found —
pockmarks all over the ground!
The hordes spread their wings,
off on conjugal flings,
filling treetops with sibilant sound.
— Alison Sheehan, Laurel, Md.
I’m so happy that I’m not a bug
Waiting seventeen years for a hug
And the sex that comes after
It leads straight to disaster!
Not to mention shoes smooshing my mug
— Heather Williams, Washington
There was a cicada named Flo
Who said, as she came from below,
“I never undress
In most years unless
It’s year 17, so let’s go!”
— Deborah Whitley Smith, Kensington, Md.
There was a cicada called Nate
Who had waited 17 years to mate.
As he buzzed loudly about
He let out a great shout:
“I ain’t gonna wind up on a plate!”
— Richard Powers, Herndon, Va.
Said the male cicada to his new bride:
“Go again?” To which she replied:
“It’s been a 17-year wait
For my first chance to mate
We’ll keep going until we’ve both died!”
— Jeremy Bratt, University Park, Md.
That din is the trilling of birds
as they welcome the thundering herds.
Like beef on the wing,
the bugs stampede in the Spring,
’til hungry birds cull them by thirds.
— Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Cicadas in mass upward movement
Emerge from their lengthy entombment
To fly to a date
With an amorous mate,
Then expire, their short happy life spent.
— Malcolm C. Peck, Arlington
“Cicada’s” a hard word to rhyme
It’s not one you hear all the time
But try rhyming “exoskeleton”
(Only a clever fella’ can)
So glad to be on the last line
— Martha Jaffe, Gaithersburg, Md.
Life is short,
No time to waste.
Sleep for years
Then date in haste.
Flex those muscles,
Shed that jacket,
Find a mate,
Cause a racket!
— Carol Prentice, Washington
My love is a big, red-eyed bug,
That’s newly hatched in June,
My love’s a buzzy melody
A rousing summer tune.
Thou art so sleek, my one true bug
And so in love am I,
I’d climb the tallest tree to you
E’en though it were sky high.
Then let us have some fun, my dear
So that our kids can date,
Though they’ll have to wait, I fear
Till twenty thirty-eight.
— Keith Ord, Potomac, Md. (with apologies to Robert Burns)
Sick, sick cicada,
So gruesome are your ways!
You sleep for years beneath our feet
In little muddy graves.
Then out you crawl and stumble ’round
Throughout our garden plots.
You climb up high upon our trees
And rip your skin right off.
We know this is a prelude,
And the worst is yet to come.
You soon will smack us in the head
And blast us with your hum.
Sick, sick cicada.
Your ways are not so deft.
Go do your thing and hurry back
Into that hole you left.
— Matthew Irish, Springfield, Va.
I feel like a cicada
Who had to wait a
Long time under the ground.
For seventeen years
The only thing that he hears
Is his own sap-sucking sound.
’Til a warm day in May
Brings him back to the fray,
And up, upwards he’s bound.
With the vaccine our new friend,
We too see an end
Of our endless COVID lockdown.
So let’s spread our wings
With the cicada who sings
And fly to this new life we’ve found.
— Murray C. McClellan, Oviedo, Spain
