Is there a higher poetic form than the limerick? Of course there is. The limerick is the corny uncle of the poetry world, the one you hope doesn’t drink too much at Thanksgiving and embarrass everybody.

But, like that uncle, limericks are fun. It’s hard to write a limerick about something serious or sad. With its built-in rimshot rhythm, the limerick lends itself to humor. And humor is something that seems to be in short supply these days.

You know what’s not in short supply these days, at least in our area? Cicadas. Brood X is busting out all over.

As I write this, the world outside my window is suffused with two things: cicadas, winging their way haphazardly from tree to tree in search of love, and the eerie sci-fi ululations of these lovesick cicadas.

Is there poetry in a cicada’s song? I don’t know — I don’t speak cicada. But there is poetry in, um, poems. I invited readers to consider the cicada in verse. And, believe me, they don’t get much verse.

That’s a joke, son.

I received hundreds of poems. I’ll print my favorites over the coming days. I’m starting with limericks. Some are more limerickish than limerick — and I’ve included a few at the end that aren’t limericks at all — but all should bring a smile to your carapace, er, face.

And away we go:

This afternoon look what I found —

pockmarks all over the ground!

The hordes spread their wings,

off on conjugal flings,

filling treetops with sibilant sound.

Alison Sheehan, Laurel, Md.

I’m so happy that I’m not a bug

Waiting seventeen years for a hug

And the sex that comes after

It leads straight to disaster!

Not to mention shoes smooshing my mug

Heather Williams, Washington

There was a cicada named Flo

Who said, as she came from below,

“I never undress

In most years unless

It’s year 17, so let’s go!”

Deborah Whitley Smith, Kensington, Md.

There was a cicada called Nate

Who had waited 17 years to mate.

As he buzzed loudly about

He let out a great shout:

“I ain’t gonna wind up on a plate!”

Richard Powers, Herndon, Va.

Said the male cicada to his new bride:

“Go again?” To which she replied:

“It’s been a 17-year wait

For my first chance to mate

We’ll keep going until we’ve both died!”

Jeremy Bratt, University Park, Md.

That din is the trilling of birds

as they welcome the thundering herds.

Like beef on the wing,

the bugs stampede in the Spring,

’til hungry birds cull them by thirds.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Cicadas in mass upward movement

Emerge from their lengthy entombment

To fly to a date

With an amorous mate,

Then expire, their short happy life spent.

Malcolm C. Peck, Arlington

“Cicada’s” a hard word to rhyme

It’s not one you hear all the time

But try rhyming “exoskeleton”

(Only a clever fella’ can)

So glad to be on the last line

Martha Jaffe, Gaithersburg, Md.

Life is short,

No time to waste.

Sleep for years

Then date in haste.

Flex those muscles,

Shed that jacket,

Find a mate,

Cause a racket!

Carol Prentice, Washington

My love is a big, red-eyed bug,

That’s newly hatched in June,

My love’s a buzzy melody

A rousing summer tune.

Thou art so sleek, my one true bug

And so in love am I,

I’d climb the tallest tree to you

E’en though it were sky high.

Then let us have some fun, my dear

So that our kids can date,

Though they’ll have to wait, I fear

Till twenty thirty-eight.

Keith Ord, Potomac, Md. (with apologies to Robert Burns)

Sick, sick cicada,

So gruesome are your ways!

You sleep for years beneath our feet

In little muddy graves.

Then out you crawl and stumble ’round

Throughout our garden plots.

You climb up high upon our trees

And rip your skin right off.

We know this is a prelude,

And the worst is yet to come.

You soon will smack us in the head

And blast us with your hum.

Sick, sick cicada.

Your ways are not so deft.

Go do your thing and hurry back

Into that hole you left.

Matthew Irish, Springfield, Va.

I feel like a cicada

Who had to wait a

Long time under the ground.

For seventeen years

The only thing that he hears

Is his own sap-sucking sound.

’Til a warm day in May

Brings him back to the fray,

And up, upwards he’s bound.

With the vaccine our new friend,

We too see an end

Of our endless COVID lockdown.

So let’s spread our wings

With the cicada who sings

And fly to this new life we’ve found.

Murray C. McClellan, Oviedo, Spain

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.