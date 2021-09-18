Sometime between 1947 and 1956 there was an air show at Bolling Field. I was a kid, attending that show with my World War II pilot father. They were flying an empty B-17, remote controlled by a radio link from a second B-17 flying behind it, attempting to land the pilotless plane on the runway in front of the crowd. The remote-controlled plane hit hard. I can still see this in slow motion in my mind: The plane was sliding off the runway toward the reviewing stands where we were sitting. It was a pretty dangerous thing to attempt at a public show in front of a crowd. Does anyone have a memory of this?