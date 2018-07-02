THE DISTRICT

Police officer attacked in H Street corridor

A fight in the H Street NE corridor Saturday night led to an attack on a police officer and two arrests, the D.C. police said.

They said an officer who tried to separate the brawlers was punched in the face. She was injured and her glasses were broken, police said. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of H Street about 11:15 p.m., police said.

Two arrests were made in connection with the attack, police said. In addition, police said, they learned that there had been a stabbing around the corner in the 1100 block of I Street NE. The stabbing was linked to the fight, police said.

They said one of the two people arrested in the assault on H Street was also charged in the stabbing. A stabbing victim from I Street was taken to a hospital for treatment of an abdominal wound, police said.

— Martin Weil

VIRGINIA

Alexandria sewer plan is approved by state

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has approved Alexandria’s plan for fixing its sewer overflows into the Potomac River, a major milestone that allows the city to move ahead on an expensive and controversial project.

The project will replace old combined sewers with a deep storage tunnel that can hold sewage and runoff until the wastewater treatment plant is ready to clean it.

When complete, the city’s sewer authority estimates, the new system will reduce the average number of overflows each year from about 60 to fewer than four.

Officials say the project will cost between $356 million and $534 million.

— Patricia Sullivan

Guilty plea in case of child porn production

A former State Department employee pleaded guilty Monday to the production of child pornography, prosecutors said.

Skydance MacMahon, 44, of Alexandria was a digital media administrator at the Foreign Service Institute for the State Department in Arlington when he conspired to create more than 1,000 sexually explicit images of children, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement.

MacMahon, who pleaded guilty to conspiring to produce child pornography and producing child pornography, worked with an adult in Canada to create explicit images of Canadian children.