The 2.88 inches of rain recorded at Reagan National Airport set a daily record for Sept. 10, topping a previous record that had stood since 1950.

Montgomery County fire officials rescued numerous motorists stranded in vehicles, with parts of Beach Drive, University Boulevard, Kensington Parkway and Sligo Creek Parkway underwater. Most lanes on the Beltway’s inner loop near the Rockville Pike interchange were blocked after a tree fell onto the highway.

County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said officials responded to 150 calls for service between 12:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., including “a couple dozen” water rescues. Bethesda and other areas in the southern part of the county were hardest-hit, he said. There were no reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service reported that Sligo Creek in Takoma Park rose 4 feet in an hour, the northwest branch of the Anacostia River at Colesville rose 8 feet in an hour, while up to 4 feet of water covered Beach Drive at Connecticut Avenue from a flooded Rock Creek.

AD

AD

D.C. fire officials said numerous rescues were made in the Northwest and Northeast quadrants of the city, while streets in downtown Washington and along the Mall — including several blocks of Constitution Avenue — were closed due to flooding.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said firefighters responded to dozens of water rescue calls. He said that “in most cases, victims had safely evacuated” before rescuers arrived, although firefighters did find several people standing or sitting atop submerged vehicles.

The hardest-hit areas included Rhode Island Avenue in Bloomingdale, roads within Rock Creek Park and the D.C.-295 underpass at Eastern Avenue. Across the D.C.-Maryland line in Prince George’s County, traffic was halted on U.S. 50 as it was submerged.

Maggiolo said that in a flooded portion of the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE at the railroad underpass, firefighters deployed a yellow “banana boat,” used for inland water rescues, to search stranded vehicles.

As the weather deteriorated, the fire department established a command center so all water rescue calls could be funneled through one official. Maggiolo said the number of calls for water rescues was “too numerous to count,” and that didn’t include calls for flooded basements and other water-related incidents.

AD

AD

“Please be safe and do not drive through standing water,” Mayor Muriel E. Bowser tweeted at the height of the storm.

Maggiolo said the water had receded in several places by 4 p.m. No firefighters were injured, Maggiolo said, and there were no reports of significant injuries to civilians.

Standing water on Metro’s tracks at the Shaw-Howard station prompted the transit agency to suspend service on the Yellow and Green lines between Mount Vernon Square and Columbia Heights. Flooded tracks also halted rail service at Union Station.

Prince George’s firefighters responded to dozens of flood-related calls, including people trapped in vehicles and flooded homes, said county fire department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan. She said some of hardest-hit areas included Hyattsville, Bladensburg, Mount Rainier and College Park.

“There are flooded roadways and standing water all over the county,” Donelan said.

In Virginia, neighborhoods in Alexandria became flooded while all lanes of the George Washington Memorial Parkway near Reagan National Airport were closed because of high water at Four Mile Run.