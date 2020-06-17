As she lifted herself from the air mattress, Evans, 23, could feel the way weeks of nonstop demonstrations have changed her:

AD

Her joints ache. Her feet throb with a dull pain from having been on them for days, marching for miles. Even her voice is different. Not just metaphorically — how she has learned to wield it to inspire crowds — but physically. There is more gravel in her throat, a deeper tone in her voice that did not exist before.

AD

“It’s probably from all the yelling,” she said. “It’s physically exhausting being out here. But I feel like if we’re not the ones to do it, then who will be?”

The protests, which began May 29 as a reaction to the police killing of George Floyd, have changed hundreds of lives, challenged unwritten rules around how Washington protests are typically conducted and altered the very fabric of the city itself.

AD

A legion of demonstrators like Evans, who had never marched in a protest before last month, say that even after weeks in the streets, they are just getting started.

If you ask these stalwarts why they keep coming back, each has a different answer. But what they have in common is hope.

“I go out there every day because I have committed myself to seeing a change,” Evans said. “People need to see that consistency — even if it’s just a small group of people every day. People need to see that the movement is still moving.”

Outside the park where police and protesters faced off for days, “Black Lives Matter” is written in gold on the asphalt. Boarded up businesses have covered plywood in murals calling for equality and change. A constantly evolving collection of protest signs along H Street NW continues to shift and grow.

AD

AD

Though the number of demonstrators has ebbed since the protests’ early days, new faces still appear daily.

Visitors have traveled to the District to see for themselves what one protester from Lancaster, Pa., called “the heart of the revolution.”

District residents who felt intimidated by aggressive police tactics and looting that marred the protests’ earliest days have begun to arrive at the now-open Lafayette Square, where they stand with homemade signs and raise fists in solidarity with the longtime demonstrators who have returned again and again, day after day.

Protesters say they march because they hope D.C. officials will divert funds from the police department budget and funnel the money into social services. They hope sweeping nationwide change in policing is on the horizon. They hope more people recognize the myriad ways racism affects the country and their own communities. They hope that by being in the street every day, they are helping to forge a new path forward — toward a better, more equal world.

“I’m seeing people who were scared to step out before stepping up now,” said Kya Parker, 25, a restaurant worker who has been feeding protesters every day they return. “We need them to remain active, stay consistent, keep showing up until we get some laws passed.”

AD

AD

Dion Ingram, 38, lost his job at a Washington hotel when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Despite the financial hardship, he said, he now sees the extra time as a gift. It has allowed him to spend the past three weeks in front of the White House.

Every day, rain or shine, Ingram arrives about 10 a.m. and stays until the sun has set, then rides the Metro back across the Anacostia River to Southeast Washington.

Nearly two weeks to the minute that federal forces scattered peaceful protesters using chemical gas and rubber bullets to make way for President Trump’s visit to St. John’s Episcopal Church, a man approached Ingram on the grass outside the White House.

AD

He asked what good it would do, standing outside in the summer heat with a sign. The government, the man said, wasn’t listening. Why bother?

AD

“I grew up in this city,” said Ingram, who is black. “And I have never seen this many white people saying things like, ‘defund the police.’ We’re already seeing a change.”

Ingram, who wore a green camouflage face mask to protect against spreading the still-raging coronavirus and a Washington Nationals cap to shield him from the afternoon sun, carried a sign in each hand — just as he had the day before and the day before that.

In his left hand, the placard read “No justice, no peace.”

In his right, he held the names of two black men and an 11-year-old boy who were fatally shot by police: Philando Castile, Terence Crutcher and Tamir Rice. Across the top of the sheet of paper, Ingram had written the words: “We need a conviction!”

Friday was his 15th straight day at the protest. Ingram said he had no intention of stopping and wished others would not either.

AD

AD

“We need to be out here,” he said, gesturing at the newly reopened Lafayette Square. “I’m going to keep coming until something changes, until the police stop killing us.”

Dagoberto Acevedo, 23, never meant to return every day. He had gone out that first Saturday with bottled water, hand sanitizer and masks to distribute to protesters staring down police on the front line.

He was giving out supplies, he said, when federal officers began to push forward, moving the crowd back onto H Street and away from Lafayette Square. As the police line pressed on and protesters began to scatter, Acevedo said, he tripped and fell at the feet of an officer in riot gear who shouted at him to move.

AD

Acevedo froze. The officer, he said, raised his baton as if to strike when a teenage boy ran forward and stood between them. The boy had his hands up, Acevedo said. He shouted at the officer to stand down.

AD

“At that moment, I decided I would continue going into Washington every day to do my part to protect and support that person and everyone else,” said Acevedo, who lives in Northern Virginia. “It’s how I hope I can repay that person, because I don’t even know who he was.”

In the days that followed, Acevedo started an online fundraiser to purchase supplies to hand out to protesters. By the end of his second week, he said, he had raised more than $4,300.

As the demonstrations persist, so, too, has the elaborate network of aid stations and vendors set up around the newly minted Black Lives Matter Plaza.

On rainy days, volunteers arrive with free T-shirts for protesters who need a dry change of clothes. On hot days, carloads of people wheel out coolers filled with cold water and Gatorade.

AD

Parker, who works as an assistant manager at Red Apron, a restaurant and butchery in downtown D.C., has spent hundreds of her own dollars to serve protesters plant-based meals daily for more than two weeks.

AD

As a black woman who lives and works in the District, Parker said, it was important to her that protesters feel supported by the community. She wanted to make sure demonstrators could continue to show up without worrying about where they might find a hot meal in a downtown corridor still reeling from pandemic shutdowns and days of unrest.

“People are going hard in the heat, some look like they’re about to pass out, and they’re still coming, night and day,” Parker said. “I wanted a way to say, ‘we see you, we see your efforts. Keep going. Don’t stop. Don’t stop.’ ”

On Juneteenth — the June 19 commemoration marking the end of slavery — marches, sit-ins, walkouts and strikes will again take over the District. Protests have also been planned for the weekend and into next week.

There is no end in sight to the demonstrations, but some groups — like Freedom Fighters DC, which organized the Freedom Plaza sit-in that began Monday — have shifted their strategies.

AD

While many protesters continue to flock to the White House and the Mall, others have transitioned to zeroing in on local politics.

In the small tent city at Freedom Plaza, demonstrators listened to a D.C. Council hearing on the police department’s budget as it played through speakers around the square. They formed focus groups, where participants discussed issues of racial inequity and shared ideas on how best to address them. Activists even rigged up a projector and played documentaries, like Ava Duvernay’s “13th,” well into the night.

The mood was somber and still. Police, who did not issue a permit for the rally, kept their distance — a marked departure from the explosive standoffs with federal law enforcement officers earlier this month.

Evans even found time to do something unfathomable just days before.

She closed her eyes, took a breath and drifted off to sleep.

“I had to make sure I got some rest,” Evans said.