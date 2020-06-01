Bowser was examining the damage in the city Monday morning and tentatively planned an 11 a.m. news conference. She also appeared on “The Today Show,” saying officials have seen these type of tactics from demonstrators before.

She wasn’t asked why police didn’t confront looters as they roved through the nation’s capital. By 12:30 a.m., D.C. police had arrested 18 people, adding to the 17 people they arrested Saturday.

Vandals, the mayor said, set fires “here and there” in different neighborhoods to “try to draw in the police.” Most people peacefully protested Sunday and left when the 11 p.m. curfew began, which gave police “a chance to focus on the troublemakers,” Bowser said.

“We’re prepared for multiple days of demonstrations,” she said. “We’re working with all of our intelligence to figure out who’s coming here.”

Officials were still dealing with the fallout early Monday.

A building fire near the White House that was extinguished hours earlier rekindled Monday morning, prompting authorities to close 16th Street at H Street just north of Lafayette Square. A D.C. fire department spokesman said after 7:30 a.m. that crews were working to bring the fire under control as police eventually directed traffic.

Some shopkeepers were confronted by scenes of destruction. At a gas station in the Tenleytown neighborhood, Ali Ali was the first to arrive at work Monday morning — and he immediately phoned his boss.

Philip Rosen picked up the phone and listened to a roll call of devastation: Door smashed in with brake rotors, which the looters had snagged from outside the mechanic shop; glass shards everywhere; Gatorade and cigarettes and candy bars gone — and gone, too, was the cash register, behind which Ali, 43, used to greet old friends in better times, along with roughly $500.

Rosen, 37, sighed and told Ali to phone the police, then stay outside the Northwest D.C. store and wait until Rosen got there in about 45 minutes from Arlington. Ali called law enforcement and they told him they would be there in five minutes.

Almost two hours later around 9 a.m., as the two men gripped brooms and swept away glass from the front door — both wearing blue gloves but no masks — no police had arrived. Rosen said he was surprised that officers weren’t already there, when he joined Ali around 7 a.m.

But, as he started work on what had to be done — taking inventory of what he’d lost, calling up video of the incident, serving the customers seeking gas and cigarettes who began to trickle in — he realized he shouldn’t have been.

“The cops are obviously preoccupied,” Rosen said. “People know the cops aren’t around, that’s why this happened.”

Nothing like this has ever happened to Rosen’s store, which sits in Tenleytown surrounded by tony Northwest D.C. homes and his longtime, loyal customers.

The two men plan to place boards over the door later. They’re not worried about getting hit again — not during the day.

But they have a plan for the dark. Both men plan to sleep in the shop tonight.

Sunday marked yet another day of protests in D.C. and cities around the country over the killing of a black man by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. More than 1,000 protesters in D.C. raised fists and marched to Lafayette Square across from the White House earlier Sunday.

But as crowds grew unruly and tried to break through police lines in front of the White House, law enforcement officers unleashed volleys of tear gas and stinging pepper bullets.

Later, American flags and parked cars and buildings were lit ablaze — including St. John’s Church, a historic landmark opened in 1816 and attended by every president since James Madison. Firefighters quickly extinguished the basement fire, which police said was intentionally set.

Much like Saturday night, the worst violence didn’t erupt until police pushed demonstrators out of Lafayette Square and into the city’s streets. Downtown, baseball bats bashed through windows at coffee shops, banks and one office building after another. Vandals and looters roamed throughout the city, scrawling graffiti and targeting dozens of businesses well after the mayor’s 11 p.m. curfew began.

Some hit a liquor store near Foggy Bottom, where young men, both white and black, snatched handles of alcohol and took swigs while others ran off with all they could carry. In Shaw, a Giant grocery store — with employees still inside — was broken into, as was a Sephora in Gallery Place. On H Street NE, looters ransacked a CVS. In Georgetown, the Nike store’s boarded-up doors were broken down and its merchandise plundered. In Friendship Heights and Tenleytown, five miles from the White House, other groups hit a Target and smashed open Rodman’s, a beloved drugstore, specialty grocer and housewares shop — all in one.

Near 15th and H streets, another group set fire to a sandwich shop while onlookers chanted, “no justice, no peace.” The smell of fire hung heavy in the air, and shattered glass speckled the pavement. Gone were the windows of the Lafayette Building, home to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Next door, all the outdoor umbrellas at the Opaline Bar and Brasserie were warped and charred. As police and firefighters showed up to investigate, the destruction continued around them, the looters uncaring.

The confrontations Sunday followed a weekend of intense, often violent clashes between heavily armored law enforcement officers and outraged activists. Many of them carried torn-off cardboard signs that read “I can’t breathe,” three of the final words Floyd spoke while the Minneapolis police officer, now charged with murder, dug a knee into his neck. How to express outrage over his death was a point of constant contention among protesters at the park.

“Stop it! Stop!” yelled an African American woman who ran over to two skinny young black men as they hurled water bottles at the phalanx of officers.

“Civil disobedience! It’s civil disobedience, and it means you sit your a-- down there and you don’t move until they drag you away,” she yelled, her voice hoarse. Defiant, the young men reloaded and kept throwing.

