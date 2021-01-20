“Thank God!” Blocker yelled. “Finally! A new beginning!”

As the nation’s capital, Washington has hosted every president since John Adams, a designation that has often required its left-leaning population to forge a respectful, if not always admiring, view of whomever occupied the White House.

Yet, with Trump, the most polarizing president in recent memory, many Washingtonians dispensed with any pretense of tolerance. Their disdain for the outgoing president was evident on Wednesday as they exalted and expressed relief over Biden’s swearing-in.

“BYEDON” read the 25-foot banner that Elizabeth Ham had special-ordered and laid across her lawn in 16th Street Heights in case Trump flew overhead as he departed Washington.

Ham brought the banner — which includes the electoral college count (“306 v. 232) and Biden’s vote total (81,283,485) — to a neighbor’s house, where they watched the inauguration in the backyard, warmed by heatlamps as they drank champagne and feasted on brisket, monkey bread and pao de queijo.

“Woo!” someone shouted as Harris became vice president.

“Libby! She!” Brett Cloninger-West, the host, told his seven-year-old daughter. “There’s never been a ‘she’ vice president!”

“And it won’t be the last,” Ham said.

When it was Biden’s turn to be sworn in, the city’s sidewalks north of downtown were largely silent, a reflection, perhaps, of the precautions Washingtonians were taking amid a pandemic and threats of unrest.

On U Street, much of which was barren and boarded up, Ben’s Chili Bowl was among the few restaurants that drew patrons, including Dannon Childs, who compared the subdued emotion of the day to when he attended the second inaugural of then-President Barack Obama.

“The pomp and circumstance is gone,” Childs said. “The feeling of hope is still there.”

Further west on Massachussetts Avenue NW, the streets surrounding the U.S. Naval Observatory — the vice president’s official residence — were empty.

“WELCOME HOME,” read two large red, white and blue banners across the street, a festive welcome for Harris, its new tenant.

Outside the house where Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump lived in Kalorama, the contingent of Secret Service vans were gone. Two workmen were cutting wood to build moving crates for furniture, including a marble table that had been carried outside.

A few passing pedestrians stopped to take photos.



Unlike Obama, who liked to eat at Washington’s restaurants and visit bookstores, Trump’s relationship with the city was almost non-existent. His infrequent outings were mainly limited to dining at his own Trump International Hotel, several blocks from the White House, and visiting his golf course in suburban Virginia.

Trump earned the enmity of many Washingtonians for that, as well as his administration’s right-leaning policies. They were further angered when,federal troops used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear out a mass gathering of protesters in June so he could walk to St. John’s Church near the White House for a photo opportunity.

But the nadir of Trump’s tenure turned out to be Jan. 6, when supporters of his efforts to overturn his election defeat stormed the U.S. Capitol — leading to five deaths, triggering a curfew and prompting the installation of thousands of National Guard troops.

“Good riddance,” said Tony Lopez, 49, a George Washington University English professor, who stood on an Adams Morgan street corner early Wednesday, hoping for a last glimpse of Trump’s helicopter as he left the White House. “It’s the end of an awful time.”

Greta Fuller, 58, an electrical engineer who lives in Anacostia, typically commemorates the the transition between presidents on the Mall, at a friend’s house or at a bar downtown. When Obama was president, she attended an Inaugural Ball.

But as Biden was sworn in, Fuller watched alone in her house, in no mood to venture out.

“I do feel like celebrating but I’m not there yet,” she said. “My neighbors and I, we feel like we’ve been traumatized by the last four years. And I’m worried the story is not over.”

At her house in the Woodland neighborhood, Blocker watched the swearing in with her four children, mother and grandmother. She said she was wary because of the recent mayhem at the Capitol and the threat of covid-19.

“We do have something to celebrate, but we’re looking over our shoulders,” she said.

Still, Blocker said she felt a sense of relief that Trump had left her hometown, ending a reign that had made her fearful as never before. “What took the cake for me was how he dealt with the virus,” said Blocker, whose daughter was infected but recovered. “He was supposed to protect us, and he didn’t.”

“HEY PENCE, 400k DEATHS, BYE BYE!” the board read Wednesday morning.

With Trump’s departure, Meisnere, 54, a property manager, planned to remove the sign. While he watched the inauguration on television with his wife, as he does every four years, he said a celebration felt inappropriate.

“There are still 400,000 people dead,” he said.

In Friendship Heights, Jill Diskan, 78, a retired urban planner, drank champagne with neighbors as a friend climbed a ladder to remove black-and-blue, mourning-style bunting she hung on the front door of her house to mark Trump’s arrival four years ago.

For those who could not attend in person, she arranged to broadcast her self-styled ceremony over Zoom.

At least one participant wore a sweatshirt that read, “End of an Error.”

When Diskan first put up the bunting, after ordering it online, neighbors asked “is everything okay? Did you lose somebody?” she recalled.

“ ‘No, no, It’s because of Trump,’ ” she told them. “My vow was that I would not take it down until he was no longer in office.”

At times over the past four years, Diskan said, she became so angry about the 45th president that she stopped turning on her television. Now she said she feels relief and joy, even as she’s aware that the country’s troubles are far from over.