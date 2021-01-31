Snow lovers delighted in the chance to — finally — have some fun in the flakes. The Washington D.C. Snowball Fight Association was organizing a 3 p.m. snowball fight on the Mall near the Smithsonian Castle.

“It’s time to get the gear out of the secret storage and safely enjoy the weather in these weird pandemic times!” organizers wrote in a Facebook post.

The event often occurs at Dupont Circle but was moved to allow for more social distancing, organizers wrote. Participants were asked to bring spare face masks “because they will get wet and cold quickly.”

With temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and roads icing up, police asked residents to stay home, or drive and walk with caution. Many highways appeared to be plowed and pretreated, but snow was piling up on major arterials and side roads, according to traffic cameras.

Authorities reported numerous accidents, including a car that had gone over a guard rail on the Capital Beltway’s outer loop and down an embankment near Connecticut Avenue in Montgomery County. No one was injured, according to Pete Piringer, spokesman for the county’s fire department.

By 9 a.m., Virginia State Police had reported 34 collisions across the state, most involving no injuries.

Pepco and Dominion reported no storm-related power outages early Sunday.

Transportation across the region became more difficult as the snow continued to fall.

Metrobuses were operating on a “moderate snow service plan,” meaning service was suspended on some routes and detours might be necessary to avoid potentially hazardous road conditions, including on hilly and narrow streets, Metro officials said.

Metro trains were running on a normal weekend schedule. Trains can operate close to a normal schedule in snow up to six inches, but the system might have minor delays due to de-icer trains running between passenger trains, the agency said.

MetroAccess expected to provide regular service, Metro said, though some rides could be delayed because of road conditions.