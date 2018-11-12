On Sunday, Washington crossed one of nature’s great divides, as the official temperature fell for a time below the freezing point. (Don Campbell/AP)

For a few minutes on Sunday morning, Washington, D.C., crossed one of the great divides of the natural world, passing from the domain of water into the domain of ice.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature as measured at Reagan National Airport dropped in the morning darkness to the freezing point of 32 degrees, and then fell below that, to 31.

It is at the freezing point that at least in theory, water changes from the liquid form with which we associate it, into a solid, which has markedly different properties.

Few if any of these milestones have greater effect on the look and feel of the world around us. Water, one of the essential elements of life, we consider to be a substance that flows, that assumes the shape of the container in which it is held, which we may readily consume.

Ice, except perhaps for its frequent translucency, and sometimes its transparency, seems to be a material with little connection to its other form.

Any amount of discussion is possible about the varying effects created by the two forms of water; on history, on meteorology, on geology, on our lives and on much or most of the natural world.

But at some point every winter in large portions of the world comes a moment when the temperature falls from the realm of water as liquid, into the alternate reality of water as solid.

In Washington, by official measure, that moment came on Sunday. At 6:31 a.m., according to weather service readings, the temperature in Washington was below freezing. It was at its low point for the day, 31 degrees.

Washington did not spent long on Sunday in the kingdom of ice. By 8a.m. it was 35 degrees. We were back in the world of water. But however brief, it was our first official foray below freezing, and if history and meteorology may be accepted as guides, more and longer ones will follow.