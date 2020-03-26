The figures mirrored a spike in jobless claims nationwide as restaurants, movie theaters and other usually crowded businesses remain closed by government efforts to contain the virus.

“This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said in a statement posted to social media after his state reported 157 new cases of infection Thursday — another record single-day increase for Maryland that more than doubled the previous record on Wednesday.

In total, the region had 1,277 known cases of infection, with 21 deaths, as of midday Thursday. Maryland’s total was at 581. Virginia reported 69 new cases Thursday for a total of 461. The District, which reports its numbers in the evenings, had 235 cases reported — among them an 8-week-old baby.

“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America. As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise,” Hogan said in his statement.

Hogan, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and District Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) have implemented measures geared toward containing the virus that have left the local economy at a near-standstill.

Virginia schools are closed through the end of the school year, while in Maryland and the District they’re closed until at least late April.

Nonessential businesses — such as movie theaters, gyms and beauty salons — have been closed in Maryland and the District, though Virginia allows some nonessential businesses to remain open if they limit their service to 10 or fewer people at a time. Restaurants in the region are restricted to takeout and delivery service only.

Axel Lara, a restaurant worker at The Tasting Room in Frederick, Md., waits for customers to pick up food. Restaurants in the Washington region are only open for take out and deliveries as officials try to keep large groups from gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Metro, which has significantly reduced its service amind sharp drops in ridership, on Thursday closed 19 train stations.

Bowser — whose administration, like other jurisdictions, has dipped into budget reserves to try to help struggling businesses — slammed Congress for not sending enough economic aid to the nation’s capital.

The $2 trillion federal stimulus package that passed the Senate late Wednesday and will be voted on by the House Friday treats the District as if it were a U.S. territory and would steer about $500 million to local relief efforts — about $750 million less than what each state is guaranteed, D.C. officials said. Normally the city is treated like a state in terms of federal funding.

It’s infuriating, it’s wrong, it’s outrageous,” Bowser said at a Thursday news conference. “We are not a territory. We pay more taxes, unlike the territories, than 22 states.”

Worsening the pain for some area residents is an apparent increase in illegal price gouging, District officials said. D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) has sent five cease-and-desist letters to businesses for jacking up prices on items like latex gloves, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

Racine’s office said it has received 25 complaints about price-gouging so far. The offense is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.

The cease-and-desist letters went to three convenience stores in Northwest and Southeast Washington, a beauty supply store in Southeast D.C. and an online seller on Amazon, Racine’s office said.

In one instance, an online seller nearly doubled the cost of dispensing stands for sanitizing wipes, tripled the cost of bulk packs of hand sanitizer, and more than quadrupled the cost of touch-free foam hand sanitizer dispensers, officials said.

Meanwhile, reports of the virus’s steady march into virtually every crevice of the region continued.

D.C. Jail officials said a 20-year-old male inmate in the Correctional Treatment Facility Building has tested positive for covid-19, potentially exposing other inmates and correctional workers. Clusters of infection have already been reported in long-term care facilities, schools and houses of worship.

D.C. Jail officials said the inmate is in the jail’s infirmary after being kept in isolation in a cell for five days.

Frederick Memorial Hospital health care workers take phone calls from patients Thursday as they drive up to be tested for the novel coronavirus across the street from the hospital. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Officials didn't provide details about the 20-year-old’s source of contamination or potential contacts, but said the inmate is the first person in the jail to test positive. Last week, the jail tested another inmate for the virus, but the tests results were negative.

In Virginia, seven communities reported their first cases Thursday: Fauquier County, Amelia County, Lynchburg City, Hampton City, the town of Washington, Va., Poquoson City and Pittsylvania County.

Health officials in Alexandria — which had reported 14 cases as of Thursday afternoon — said they’re searching for people who spent time in the popular Murphy’s Irish Pub in Old Town earlier this month after a patron who was there on three separate occasions tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health officials said anyone who was at the pub, located at 713 King St., on March 10, between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m., March 14, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and March 15, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., should self-quarantine at home and call the city’s covid-19 information line at 703-746-4988.

Those who were potentially affected should also avoid visitors, not share items such as towels and utensils, stay at least six feet away from other people in their household, and wash hands frequently, the city said.

Loudoun County, which had 28 known cases Thursday, reported the death of a county schools employee. The woman, who was in her 70s, died on Wednesday night, according to an email sent to families and staffers by Loudoun Superintendent Eric Williams. She is the first reported coronavirus-related death of someone inside a Virginia public school system.

Williams said the woman, whose name was not released, was among at least five employees within the school system of 84,000 students who have tested positive for covid-19. The school superindent said the school system would refrain from any “specific remembrances,” because he believes the woman would not have wanted that.

But, in his email, he echoed the grief now being felt by a widening group of area residents as the number of fatalities climbs.

“She is someone who loved and was loved,” Williams wrote. “She is someone who felt joy and sorrow. She is someone who poured her whole self into contributing to our community.”