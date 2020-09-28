Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. each day for the following day. Each ticket is good for up to four individuals, the Park Service said. Face coverings will be required. Elevator occupancy will be limited to a maximum of eight people. And time at the top will be limited to 10 minutes per group.
Venues across the Washington region are slowly beginning to resume operation, with restrictions.
The National Zoo and the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, near Dulles Airport, began allowing the public back at the end of July, with face coverings, social distancing and limited entry.
Four more Smithsonian museums opened nearly two weeks ago: the American Art Museum, the National Portrait Gallery, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Renwick Gallery.