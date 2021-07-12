To buy tickets, visitors should go to recreation.gov. No tickets are given out on the site.
The monument had to shut down in March 2020 when the coronavirus hit the D.C. region. It briefly reopened in October but then closed again in January.
Officials said they’re reopening the facility and making sure that its “operations comply with current public health guidance” and that they “will be regularly monitored.”
Many other tourist attractions and museums in the D.C. region have started to reopen this summer as some covid health restrictions have lifted with more people getting vaccinated.