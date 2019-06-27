A report on June 27, 2019, revealed findings of an investigation at Beauvoir, National Cathederal School, St. Albans School and Washington National Cathedral. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

An investigation launched by Washington National Cathedral and three affiliated District private schools corroborated allegations of sexual misconduct by 16 former employees involving students decades ago, officials said Thursday.

A 19-page summary of the investigation released by the cathedral, St. Albans School, the National Cathedral School and the Beauvoir School said the investigation had substantiated allegations of misconduct mostly during the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and early ’80s, with the most recent corroborated incident dating back eleven years.”

In a letter to parents, officials from the institutions said that no allegations involving current employees were found but that the investigation found “incidents from our past that are deeply troubling” and involving “16 former adult members of our community.”

“We take responsibility and offer a sincere apology for the abuse of trust and betrayal of innocence caused by former adult members of this community in decades past,” the letter said.

The letter added that “for all adults credibly accused of sexual misconduct against students, we have made reports to law enforcement and to employers where the adults might have had access to children.”

The investigation was initiated by St. Albans in February after The Washington Post reported allegations that former teacher Vaughn Keith sexually abused a student at another private school in the 1970s and was fired for alleged sexual misconduct.

Keith was named in a January report commissioned by Key School in Annapolis that corroborated allegations against him, including those of a woman who said he sexually abused her while she was a student. He went on to teach Latin and classical history at St. Albans for six years in the 1980s and died of complications of AIDS in 1990 at age 40.

The other Episcopal institutions, which share a campus, or “close,” with St. Albans on Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest Washington, joined the investigation in March “when the investigators found that some of the incidents involved adults and students from different Close institutions,” according to a summary of the investigation, which was conducted by the New York law firm Debevoise & Plimpton.

The summary said investigators received no allegations about Keith. However, they corroborated allegations against nine former St. Albans employees, two former Beauvoir employees, one former National Cathedral School employee and four adults associated with the cathedral, the summary said.

According to the summary, the investigators used the terms “sexual misconduct” or “sexual abuse” “to refer to a wide range of behaviors,” the key elements of which are that the behavior either involved physical contact or other conduct that was sexual in nature and caused physical or emotional harm.”

The law firm interviewed more than 200 people and reviewed more than 40,000 documents, according to the summary.

The report also detailed allegations of “boundary-crossing behavior” against teachers such as taking showers with students after sports or making inappropriate sexual comments.

In the past, the summary said, the institutions did not report sexual misconduct to police “on a routine basis” and did not always fire faculty members accused of misconduct.

Debevoise & Plimpton declined to comment.

In a letter to the community, the institutions “confirmed we have strong protections in place today” but also would be adopting Debevoise’s recommendations “on ways the Close institutions could further strengthen or improve our child safety protocol.”

The institutions involved in the investigation include three of Washington’s most lauded private schools and the faith community they call home.

The cathedral routinely hosts national prayer services and state funerals, including those of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald R. Ford and, more recently, senator John McCain. Tuition for the current academic year at St. Albans ranges from about $45,000 to $65,000, and the school granted more than $4.5 million in scholarships during the 2017-2018 academic year.

This is a developing story that will be updated.