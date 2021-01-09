On that cold day 50 years ago, it was cold all day. The high temperature was only 11 degrees.

That was a cold, cold day. As for us, our Jan. 9 could accurately be called a freezing day, but only for a time. The mercury did touch 32 degrees, and lest doubt exist, the National Weather Service found it there at 8:39 a.m.

AD

But we cannot pretend that it resided there all day. In fact, in the bright afternoon, the temperature climbed to a relatively tolerable high of 48 degrees.

AD

At Dulles International Airport, conditions seemed not that different. The high was 46, hardly distinguishable from Washington’s 48. And the low also fell two degrees below Washington’s, coming in at 30.

On that cold Jan. 9 of 50 years ago, the disparity was far greater. On that day, the Dulles temperature sank to 8 degrees below zero. Along with Washington’s low, it set a record.

We may note that Dulles has demonstrated an even greater cold-day capability and even more recently. On Jan. 22, 1984, Dulles achieved its lowest ever January temperature, 18 degrees below zero.

AD

But even for connoisseurs of cold, who might be inclined to nostalgia, Saturday was not a day to dismiss.

Many people made use of what cold we had rather than mourning for lost ice ages.

They walked. They jogged. A cascade of honey-colored hair tumbled from beneath a knitted hat as a woman puffed along the Potomac River. Parents pulled small children in four-wheeled wagons. Leashed dogs sniffed here and there.

AD

A profusion of masks on walkers probably delayed or prevented the acquisition of winter-red noses.

Bare tree branches nodded in the breeze, silhouetted against the western sky, where the sun descended in a sea of fiery orange behind western ridges.

Far up in the still-blue sky, a jet airplane left behind a streaming vapor trail that was tinged with sunset pink.