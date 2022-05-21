Washington reaches the 90s for first time this year

Placeholder while article actions load

On Saturday Washington officially experienced its first 90-degree day of the year, exactly one month before the generally acknowledged start of summer on June 21. As of 5 p.m. our high reading in Washington came to 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The 92 exceeded May 21’s average high by 14 degrees.

Moreover, by a comfortable, or perhaps uncomfortable three degrees, Saturday dislodged Friday from its brief reign as our hottest day of 2022.

By the same three-degree margin of thermal victory that meant triumph over Friday, Saturday fell short of Washington’s record high for May 21. That was 95 degrees, recorded 88 years ago, in 1934.

Much has changed since then, including methods of coping with Washington heat. A glance at the edition of The Washington Post published the day after the record was set showed that.

A light-hearted editorial suggested that the year’s first spell of warm weather had arrived, and that it was marked one day by the appearance of straw hats, the next day by abandonment of all hats, and the third day by the vanishing of vests.

Meanwhile, at Dulles International Airport, which did not exist in 1934, Saturday’s temperature did reach record territory.

At Dulles, the same 92 degrees that fell short of a record in Washington matched a May 21 record set in 1996.

Of the three official measuring stations in the area, Baltimore appeared to be warmest, with a high of 95.That fell one degree short of the 1934 record for the date. But it nevertheless seemed respectably hot for a day in springtime.

