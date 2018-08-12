Students from the University of Virginia, along with residents and anti-fascists, march across campus during a “Rally for Justice” on Aug. 11, 2018, near downtown Charlottesville as the city marks the anniversary of last year's Unite the Right rally. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Epa-Efe/Rex/Shutterstock)

Downtown Washington was calm Sunday morning, but the relative quiet was not likely to last.

As many as 400 people are expected to make their way to Lafayette Park across the street from the White House later to take part in an event planned by the organizer of last year’s deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

The gathering, billed as a “white civil rights” rally, is taking place on the anniversary of the Charlottesville violence, which killed a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, and took the lives of two Virginia State troopers whose helicopter crashed as they returned from monitoring the day’s events.

In Charlottesville on Saturday, hundreds of marched against racism through the city’s streets. The protests were peaceful though tense, with demonstrators complaining about the heavy police presence as dozens of officers in riot gear stood at the ready.

In Washington, thousands protesting the white supremacist rally also are expected at numerous locations, and many plan to converge on Lafayette Park, before the organizer of the rally, Jason Kessler, and his followers arrive. Both Kessler and opposition groups have permits from the National Park Service to demonstrate at the park, a leafy seven-acre enclave just across Pennsylvania Avenue from the president’s residence.



D.C. police could be seen early Sunday walking the streets near the park as officials began shutting down several downtown streets where protesters are expected to gather.

District leaders and federal and local law enforcement officials say their focus is to keep the two groups apart and prevent any violence or property damage. Police in Charlottesville last year stood back as white supremacists and neo-Nazis engaged in brutal clashes and street brawls with counterprotesters, including members of anti-fascist groups.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday that the goal “will be to keep the two groups separate . . . When they are in the same area at the same time, it leads to violent confrontations. Our goal is to prevent that from happening.”

Police closed streets to vehicle traffic in a large swath of blocks near the White House beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, and they were expected to remain closed through 8 p.m. Questions remain, however, about how law enforcement will ensure that Kessler and his supporters will make their way to the park.

Earlier in the week, there were discussions about having Kessler’s group take Metro from the Vienna station in Northern Virginia to Foggy Bottom. And one plan would have Metro arrange for separate subway cars for those attending the rally. But that plan was abandoned when the union representing Metro’s workers, predominantly people of color, made clear that they did not want to provide special arrangements for racists.

Those planning to attend Kessler’s rally, according to documents obtained by Washington City Paper from the National Park Service, include David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard who also attended the event in Charlottesville last year, as well as neo-Nazis and Holocaust deniers.

Kessler has denied responsibility for the violence in Charlottesville last year and has said that he had not invited the KKK and other white supremacist groups to the rally there. But several days after the deadly violence in the city, he tweeted, ““Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist. Looks like it was payback time.”

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said Thursday that the city would ensure that the rallygoers can exercise their right to free speech.

“While we are opposed adamantly to what we are going to hear, we know what our responsibility is — to protect First Amendment events, to protect Washingtonians and to protect our city,” she said.

Bowser reportedly planned to return to the city from a trip to El Salvador to supervise the city’s response before resuming her visit.

President Trump, who was heavily criticized last year for not unequivocally condemning the white nationalists who had organized the rally and a torch light march through the University of Virginia campus, addressed the Charlottesville anniversary on Saturday, tweeting, “The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!”

On Sunday, protesters are expected to begin gathering at noon at Freedom Plaza, a few blocks from Lafayette Square, for a rally that will include speeches and music. Other groups are meeting at locations such as the Lincoln Memorial, the Martin Luther King Memorial, McPherson Square and Farragut Square.

Makia Green of Black Lives Matter D.C. told The Washington Post that she wants white nationalists to know that the movement against them is only getting stronger.

“Our resistance is ever-growing,” she said. “This progress that they are so afraid of — the rise of black leaders and Black Lives Matter getting bigger and people feeling safe to speak their mind — that is still happening.”

Michael Shallal, a member of the D.C. chapter of the International Socialists Organization, one of the groups organizing the Freedom Plaza rally, said it was crucial for protesters to outnumber Kessler and his supporters.

“Our main message is that we want people to see Kessler and his allies for what they really are,” Shallal said. “They are not free-speech advocates for white rights but racist Nazis who want to have a nation for white people only.”

Terrence McCoy contributed to this report.