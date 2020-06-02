“All the numbers are down, so we’re very excited about that,” Hogan said during a radio interview. “I think we’re ready to take some further steps.”

Virginia, Maryland and the District are all in “stage one” of ending their respective coronavirus shutdowns, with different restrictions in place in each jurisdiction.

AD

AD

Montgomery and Prince George’s counties began a gradual reopening of restaurants and other nonessential businesses on Monday. The District and Northern Virginia lifted portions of their shutdown restrictions on Friday, and other parts of Maryland and Virginia mostly did so earlier in May.

Hogan warned that large public gatherings, including protests against police brutality that have attracted thousands demonstrators in Baltimore, the District, Richmond and elsewhere, could lead to more infections.

But, he said, it is too soon to tell.

“It’s certainly still not safe to gather in large numbers in close proximity,” Hogan told WBAL radio. “And we saw an awful lot of that. So hopefully it’s not going to be bad, but it’s definitely something that the doctors and the scientists are worried about.”

The tally of known coronavirus infections reached 109,271 in the District, Maryland and Virginia, with 4,472 covid-19 deaths.

AD

AD

Maryland reported 45 deaths, for a total of 2,597, and 848 new infections, more than half of them in Montgomery and Prince George’s. Eight new deaths were reported in Montgomery, bringing that county’s death toll to 624. Prince George’s added seven covid-19 deaths, for a total of 552.

Maryland’s hospitals had a total of 1,148 covid-19 patients Tuesday, continuing a steady decline since mid-May, when about 1,500 were hospitalized. The state’s seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests has also been dropping, to 10.5 percent on Tuesday.

The District recorded two additional covid-19 fatalities — both 79-year-old men — and 29 new infections. There were 295 hospitalized covid-19 patients in the District Tuesday, down from 353 a week ago. The city’s rate of infections was 18.6 percent, down from about 22 percent last month.

AD

AD

Virginia recorded an additional 15 fatalities, six of which were in the commonwealth’s northern suburbs. There were 841 new cases, with more than half of those in Northern Virginia. The state had 1,362 covid-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, compared to 1,524 on Friday. The seven-day average for new infections was 9.1 percent statewide, and 15.5 percent in Northern Virginia.

In Alexandria, the Economic Development Partnership reminded businesses affected by the prolonged economic shutdown that they can apply for city and federal relief funds.

The agency said Tuesday it has $4.4 million to distribute to businesses that have lost 25 percent or more revenue due to the pandemic. Applications will be accepted between Thursday at 8 a.m. and Monday at 5 p.m., the agency said.

AD

Businesses with between two and 100 employees before Virginia’s shutdown orders went into effect in late March are eligible for grants of between $10,000 and $20,000, depending on the size of their business, the agency said.

AD

“The need is immediate,” said Stephanie Landrum, the AEDP’s president and chief executive. “Reopening and re-scaling is already happening.”