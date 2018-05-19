After rain forced commencement of Georgetown College inside on Saturday, where seating was limited , Susan Hockfield gives same commencement address first to one half of the graduates then to the other. (Georgetown University photo )

Rain, such as we have had in Washington, has consequences, and among them on Saturday was the delivery by one speaker of two commencement addresses, first to one half of the graduates of Georgetown College, and then to the other.

It rained here Saturday morning, just as it has rained here each day since the previous Saturday. Rather than hold its college commencement outdoors on the campus lawn, Georgetown went with plan B, and moved indoors.

But not all could fit in McDonough arena simultaneously. So one ceremony was held for grads in the first half of the alphabet, and then for the others.

And Susan Hockfield, neuroscientist, holder of a Georgetown PhD and former president of MIT, seemingly undaunted, gave an identical address to both ceremonies.

It was but one of the many accommodations and adjustments required by such rain as has been our lot.

High water from Potomac River overflows into campground in C&O Canal Park in Montgomery County. (Photo from Pete Piringer MCFRS)

Since it began on May 12, rain has fallen on each of the eight days through Saturday.

In Washington it has amounted to more than six inches, at Reagan National Airport, where official measurements are made.

By 5 p.m. Saturday, the day’s rainfall had amounted to two -thirds of an inch.

Other parts of the area have had more or less. Forecasts suggest showers may fall on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington Nationals baseball team played its first full game in six days. Under dispiritingly gray if not rainy skies, and in front of what seemed to be a sparse crowd, they lost, 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the foot of Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown, the mud-brown waters of the Potomac River reached moderate flood stage of seven feet, according to National Weather Service data.

The Weather Service did not expect it to rise much higher.

When it’s wet in Washington, it’s often wet in Baltimore, where the Preakness Stakes was held Saturday. ((Nick Wass/Associated Press))

At White’s Ferry on the Potomac, the river had inundated the ramp used for the cross-river ferry, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service.

Amid appropriately soggy surroundings, the value of home fire sprinklers was demonstrated in College Park at the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.