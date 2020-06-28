Look again, and more closely. In the past three years, we’ve had police killings questioned by families and critics in all four of our largest jurisdictions: the District and Fairfax, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Officers in our region use force against African Americans and Latinos significantly more often than against whites, according to police data. A dramatic recent example, which received national attention because video was available, showed a white Fairfax police officer repeatedly using a stun gun on a black man who was disoriented and did not appear threatening.

People of color also are more likely than whites to be detained or charged with minor offenses such as drinking in public or marijuana possession, according to local watchdog groups and academic researchers.

“How is it that a [Latino] day laborer standing out in front of a 7-Eleven is arrested for drunk in public, and a drunken [white] George Mason student stumbling down Fairfax Boulevard is not?” said Diane Burkley Alejandro, lead advocate for ACLU People Power Fairfax.

Rashawn Ray, a University of Maryland professor who has spent a decade studying racial bias in policing in the Washington region and elsewhere, said the problem here is similar to other parts of the country.

“We really don’t see changes in outcome from the DMV to other places,” Ray said. “As far as shootings and use of force, we still see these same patterns playing out here as we do nationally.”

The disparity deprives large numbers of citizens of their right to equal justice. It leaves them wary of cooperating with police, which makes it harder to fight crime.

The racial gap is tolerated partly because politicians like to appear tough on crime and hesitate to offend influential police unions. In addition, white communities, and some affluent ones of color, are physically separated from those where the abuses occur.

In Montgomery, for instance, predominantly white neighborhoods in the west and south of the county have little or no experience of police wrongdoing. It’s a different story in black and Latino communities in the east and north.

“We are economically and racially segregated,” said Montgomery Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), a leader of police reform efforts. “You have whole segments of people whose experience with law enforcement is great. . . . You have separate experiences happening that are segregated geographically. The black and Latin residents, they’ve accepted it as a part of life.”

Public opinion appears to have shifted radically with the protests and grabbed politicians’ attention. Each of our major jurisdictions has taken action or is considering legislation to deal with police abuse.

But racist attitudes in policing have deep roots, and officers and their unions resist change, according to the watchdog groups and academic researchers. Here are examples — by no means complete — from each major jurisdiction of the challenges facing the region:

The District

Families and watchdog groups are still seeking answers about the deaths of three black men — D’Quan Young, Marqueese Alston and Jeffrey Price — who had fatal encounters with police in separate incidents in 2018. Authorities have refused to publicly release body camera footage or the names of officers involved.

Police said Young and Alston were armed and fired at police, and that Price died by accident when his dirt bike collided with a police vehicle. Their families have questioned authorities’ accounts.

Cases of use of force by District police grew by 83 percent from 2015 to 2018, with 90 percent involving black people, according to the most recent available report by the Office of Police Complaints. Police Chief Peter Newsham has said the department’s use of force is “judicious.”

Black youths in low-income neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River have been targets of police “jump-outs,” according to research by Joseph P. Richardson Jr., professor of African American studies and anthropology at the University of Maryland at College Park. In these cases, officers demand that youths line up to be searched for guns, drugs or other contraband, or to be identified as the subject of an arrest warrant.

“It’s become so normalized that when they do jump out, guys are already starting to pull their shirts up” to show they are unarmed, Richardson said.

Fairfax

The federal government has repeatedly refused to disclose information about why two U.S. Park Police officers shot and killed unarmed motorist Bijan Ghaisar in 2017 after he repeatedly refused to heed their calls to stop after a minor collision in Alexandria.

The Justice Department said it would not press charges but hasn’t said why. The Fairfax County prosecutor is now considering filing murder charges and recently complained that the FBI has withheld 260 documents in the case. Ghaisar was the son of Iranian immigrants.

Police data show that in 2019, black people were targets of use of force by Fairfax police in 46 percent of cases, although they make up less than 10 percent of the population. The disparity was evident throughout the county.

“It can be high-income, low-income, black area, Hispanic area, wherever you want to look, they are consistently using force disproportionately against blacks,” said Alejandro, with ACLU People Power Fairfax.

Montgomery

A police officer shot and killed Robert Lawrence White in 2018 after White physically assaulted him. Critics noted that White, an African American, displayed no weapon, although a folding knife was found in his pocket. The police officer had pursued White because he was said to look “suspicious,” partly because he had a ripped jacket.

Jawando, the council member, said White was a victim of racial profiling and that the officer should have recognized White was having mental health challenges. The officer was cleared of wrongdoing in investigations by the police department and outside prosecutors brought in from Howard County.

Last year, a white Montgomery officer was caught on video using the n-word while questioning four African Americans suspected of loitering outside a McDonald’s. Black people make up about 1 in 5 Montgomery residents, but in 2018, they were targets in more than half of cases of police use of force.

Prince George's

In January, William Green, an African American, was shot and killed while sitting handcuffed in a police cruiser. The officer, who also is black, has been charged with murder.

Separately, a detailed report was issued June 18 as part of a long-running lawsuit alleging racial discrimination within the Prince George’s police department. It listed more than two dozen cases in which white officers allegedly used racist language or circulated racist imagery, with little or no discipline. It also reported multiple cases in which officers of color allegedly suffered retaliation after complaining about white colleagues’ conduct.

Chief Hank Stawinski resigned the day the report was released.

Deborah A. Jeon, legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, said of the chief’s departure: “It was a good first step, and it was good that it came so quickly, . . . [but] there are systemic problems that are raised in the report. Just changing the person on top doesn’t automatically fix it all.”