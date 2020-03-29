Hogan warned that recent surges in Maryland, Virginia and the District indicate that the region may soon see an overwhelming spike similar to the one in New York. By The Post’s count, Virginia’s cases on Sunday stood at 891 and the District’s at 346, bringing the region’s total to 2,477.

AD

AD

“We don’t see any way that we’re going to be opening back up in a couple of weeks,” Hogan said. “The Washington metropolitan area has — Maryland, D.C. and Virginia — quadrupled in the past week and we see that continuing to grow exponentially, and we think in two weeks, around Easter, we’re going to be looking a lot more like New York.”

In Virginia, a Richmond-area long-term care facility has quickly become home to the largest known coronavirus outbreak in the greater Washington area.

Thirty-seven residents and six health-care workers have tested positive for the virus at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, the facility announced Sunday. Eight individuals connected with the center have died.

AD

The Henrico County facility serves mainly elderly patients recovering from illnesses or injuries.

AD

Some residents who have tested positive have been transferred to hospitals, while others are being treated at Canterbury in a separate wing. An undisclosed number of suspected cases have been separately isolated.

The county’s top health official warned last week that staff at the 190-bed facility lacked the protective gear needed to fully contain the spread among other patients who have shown no signs of illness.

Canterbury has been working with state and local health departments while following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols to “help contain further spread of the virus,” Jim Wright, the facility’s medical director, said in a statement last week.

AD

The facility has hired an industrial cleaning service to perform “daily deep cleaning” and installed six machines known as hydroxyl generators, which treat pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

AD

Canterbury has been monitoring residents for symptoms and preventing employees with respiratory symptoms and fever from entering. The facility said it suspended new admissions and visitors before its first confirmed case two weeks ago.

Maryland’s weekend surge also was fueled by cases tied to a specific location.

Carroll County saw the largest single-day increase, with 72 new cases, bringing its total to 82.

Late Saturday night, Hogan announced that officials had discovered an outbreak at a nursing home in Carroll, a county of about 170,000 people outside of Baltimore. At least 66 residents at the Pleasant View Nursing Home are infected, he said.

AD

On Sunday afternoon, county health officials announced that one of the infected patients, a 90-year-old man, died late Saturday night.

“This is extremely serious because of the vulnerable nature of the residents,” county health officer Ed Singer said. “We have 66 people with underlying medical conditions who are infected with this virus.”

AD

Pleasant View, located in Mt. Airy, is struggling to maintain its staff, Singer added.

Some employees have called in sick, while others are being isolated after coming into contact with patients. To help, the county has contacted temp agencies and put out a call for volunteers. “They’re under a lot of stress right now,” he said, urging members of the public not to call the nursing home unless necessary. A majority of the infected patients are still at the nursing home and will not be moved unless they require a higher level of medical care.

AD

The region’s public servants, including law enforcement officers, firefighters and Metro employees, continue to see their ranks of hit by covid-19, as well.

Two more D.C. police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the number of known cases within the 3,800-member department to five, Chief Peter Newsham said Saturday night.

AD

The infected officers are quarantining at home and contact tracing is taking place.

On March 20, a D.C. police homicide detective became the first known officer to test positive for the virus. Last week, Arlington officials said a firefighter had contracted the virus, while Montgomery County officials said four personnel with the Fire and Rescue Service have tested positive.

AD

Metro said Sunday that seven of its employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, including one who is hospitalized.

Several of Metro’s top leaders and the president of its workers union held a Facebook Live town hall, where they gave the agency’s more than 10,000 employees an update on operations during the pandemic and answered questions.

Metro officials said the employee who remains hospitalized is in stable condition while all others are recovering at home. The employees who have tested positive are spread throughout the system, and officials said contacts have been made with anyone who had talked or worked with them at a vulnerable distance.

AD

AD

To further protect operators, Metro said Sunday that it will begin keeping the first rail car on eight-car trains vacant to put a buffer between operators and passengers. Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Joe Leader said Metro is receiving shipments of protective equipment that had been delayed, while also ordering more supplies.

Leader told employees that 600 one-gallon containers of sanitizer came in recently, and it is being split into small, individual size bottles to give to bus and rail operators.

Officials with the D.C. Public Defender Service on Sunday called for the release of eligible D.C. jail inmates “as quickly as possible” following reports that four prisoners had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

AD

Advocates in Maryland and Virginia have made similar pleas.

The Public Defender Service has been concerned for a while that conditions at the jail would foster the spread of the virus, the service’s special counsel, Janet Mitchell, said.

AD

“We see cautionary tales from other jurisdictions and want to avoid being the next Rikers,” Mitchell said, referring to the New York jail where dozens have tested positive. “We are asking all the stakeholders to take action now and to start releasing as many persons as possible as quickly as possible.”

Mitchell suggested setting free “at minimum” those who are serving misdemeanor sentences, or awaiting trial on misdemeanors. She also urged judges who previously denied bond review motions — citing the then-absence of coronavirus cases within D.C. jails — to reverse their decisions.

Authorities announced the diagnosis of the first reported case in the D.C. jail system, a 20-year-old, on Wednesday. Two days later, authorities said that a 44-year-old man housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility — the same place that held the 20-year-old, although the two inmates were not in the same unit — also had tested positive.

AD

Late Saturday, jail officials announced the diagnosis of two more inmates, a 37-year-old and a 38-year-old both housed in the same treatment facility as the first two patients.

The 37-year-old and 38-year-old are being treated and have been isolated from other inmates, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Keena Black said.