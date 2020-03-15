The region’s public schools will be closed Monday; all public schools in the state of Maryland have been ordered closed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R). And, for the first time since the Civil War, the Maryland General Assembly will adjourn early, ending its session Wednesday instead of April 6.

As of Sunday evening, 96 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

AD

AD

Maryland added 15 cases over the weekend, bringing its total to 33. Hogan issued an emergency order closing all of the state’s casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely, effective at midnight.

“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” Hogan said in a statement. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced a statewide ban on events of 100 people or more and said the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state had grown to 45.

AD

Eight of those cases were clustered on the peninsula in the southeast part of the state, and state officials said all but one of that group could be traced to interactions with just two people. The lone case whose origins could not be traced was that of the state’s single fatality, a man in his 70s in the James City County area. Norman Oliver, the state health commissioner, said that case raises the specter of “community spread,” meaning an outbreak on the loose in the area instead of restricted to a clear source.

AD

State Secretary of Public Health Dan Carey said officials have so far traced more than 280 people on the peninsula who had contacts with the infected patients. More than 200 of those have been contacted, Carey said, and 40 health workers logging 12-hour shifts are scrambling to track down the rest.

“I want Virginians to understand we’re taking this seriously and so should they,” Northam said.

AD

In the District, where there were 18 cases as of Sunday evening, including one new one, officials ordered nightclubs and multipurpose facilities closed and said restaurants and taverns must suspend bar seating and service to standing patrons to comply with emergency rules banning gatherings of 250 or more people.

Establishments in the District can seat only up to six people at a table, and tables and booths with patrons must be separated by at least six feet, city officials said.

AD

Celebrity chef José Andrés announced he would close all his restaurants in the region and repurpose them as “Community Kitchens” to provide takeout meals to people in need.

AD

Officials continued to urge patience and caution as many residents complained they were unable to get tested for the virus or received conflicting information. Officials asked that residents not take their frustrations out on health-care workers.

Prince William resident Amanda Phommachanh was told on March 11 that her husband, Titou, 44, needed to be tested. It took a day for doctors to collect his sample, she said, then three more days to get his test results showing that he has coronavirus. Meanwhile, his condition rapidly deteriorated. A day after being hospitalized, he was transferred to intensive care and connected to a ventilator.

AD

Phommachanh, who is self-quarantined at her home in Manassas with her three daughters, said she asked her husband’s doctors at Inova Fairfax Hospital multiple times a day whether they could start him on medication that has been shown to help some covid-19 patients across the country. (There is currently no vaccine for covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and no treatment methods that have proved to be widely effective.)

AD

Nearly every time, she said, doctors replied that they could not administer the drugs until they were sure that he had the disease.

“Every single person I asked has given me a different answer on when his test result is getting back,” Phommachanh said Sunday morning, just hours before hearing that her husband had tested positive. “The president got his results in one day and he’s not even sick. My husband is on life support and we can’t get a damn test result back.”

AD

A spokeswoman for Inova, which operates six hospitals in Northern Virginia, did not respond to requests for comment. The Virginia Department of Health declined to comment on Titou Phommachanh’s case, citing patient privacy. Neither state nor local officials responded to questions about whether government officials have given guidance to physicians to prioritize coronavirus testing of patients in critical condition.

AD

“Nobody knows how to handle this,” Phommachanh said. “I understand this is unchartered territory, but there needs to be somebody . . .” she paused, her voice choking. “I don’t know. Somebody needs to take charge. We’re desperate.”

In Montgomery County, which has 12 of Maryland’s 33 cases, officials have received hundreds of calls from residents asking about tests, health officer Travis Gayles said. Some providers report that people have gotten “disruptive” and engaged in “physical altercations” when told that they will not be tested for the coronavirus, he added.

AD

“I know many people are anxious to ‘know their status,’ but the reality is that there are not enough test kits nationwide currently to make ‘on-demand’ testing available,” Gayles said.

AD

Montgomery recorded six new cases over the weekend, including a resident who works at the National Institutes of Health, headquartered in Bethesda.

“We dearly need the federal government to get serious about the provision of testing,” County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said. “That’s just vitally important to us.”

George Washington University Hospital in the District announced Sunday that the facility was temporarily suspending elective surgical cases starting Monday. The hospital also reported that two health-care providers with the organization had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fairfax County Public Schools, which serves 188,000 students in Northern Virginia, issued measures Sunday to further limit contact among students, teachers and administrators. The announcement came a day after school officials said that a Lynbrook Elementary School employee had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

AD

AD

The school system, which had already suspended classes until April 10, said all school buildings would close until further notice. Food distribution would continue at 18 designated sites, but the laptop distribution planned for Monday was postponed. School officials are not requiring students to pursue any formal learning for the foreseeable future, the superintendent said.

The Baltimore City and Howard County each announced their first cases of the virus Sunday. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said he would declare a state of emergency and implement measures to ensure social distancing. He closed the Mall at Columbia, a sprawling complex with more than 200 stores, as well as all movie theaters in the county for a week.

And in Annapolis, lawmakers will be scrambling to triage the roughly 2,400 bills still pending and prioritize, among other things, the budget, an education overhaul, a more than $50 million annual payment to settle a long-simmering lawsuit from the state’s historically black colleges and universities, and emergency legislation to address the coronavirus.

AD

They will come back to Annapolis the last week of May, after Memorial Day.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said at a news conference packed with lawmakers from both parties. “We will essentially be condensing the last month of session into three days, with a third of the staff.”

Republican leaders supported the early adjournment.

“I stand side by side with my colleagues — at a safe distance,” Senate Minority Leader J.B. Jennings (R- Harford County) said.