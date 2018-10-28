Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld of Ohev Sholom and D.C. police Lt. Brett Parson take part in a prayer service related to the Pittsburgh shooting. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

Growing up in Pittsburgh, Miriam Rieger participated in youth activities at Tree of Life synagogue. Her father ran the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh for 24 years. Her friends from summer camp attend Tree of Life. Her brother and his family live three blocks from the synagogue that was the scene of Saturday’s massacre.

“My heart is hurting for my home,” Rieger, 43, of Takoma told her congregation at Ohev Sholom — The National Synagogue in Upper Northwest Washington during a somber afternoon service on Sunday to honor those who were killed.

“What happened yesterday is inconceivable,” she paused, breaking into tears. “But in our current reality I guess it shouldn’t be.”

Across the Washington region, members of the Jewish community mourned and cried for those killed in Pittsburgh when Robert Bowers, 46, allegedly shot and killed 11 people Saturday morning at Tree of Life. It took only a few minutes — and three handguns and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, according to police, for Bowers to carry out the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The dead include a 97-year-old woman, a husband and wife, and two brothers, all of whom were at Saturday morning services when a shooter walked through an open door, screaming anti-Semitic slurs and firing weapons. Six other people were injured, including three police officers.



Synagogues around the region were filled with worshipers. They said memorial prayers. They sang “Stand by Me” and hymns of hope, healing and about people coming together. Those from other faiths joined them. Elected officials condemned the act of violence.

Together they cried.

“There’s mainly pain and grief,” Rabbi Aaron Alexander of Adas Israel Congregation in Cleveland Park said. “When one of us is attacked, we all feel attacked.”

At Adas, families walked into the temple, passing through metal detectors and were welcomed by two D.C. police officers at the door. The somber morning service drew four times the usual crowd, officials said. When the names of the 11 victims were read, the silence was painful.

“What we feel today is broken hearts pouring out. Pain, grief, love, compassion, but also resolve,” Alexander said. “This is going to be a long process of healing.”

Security was tightened at synagogues and other places of worship across the area, with police cars parked outside and officers inside greeting congregants attending worship and Hebrew classes and special events honoring the victims.

From pulpits, religious leaders emphasized unity and the defeat of hate. Elected officials, including D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), called for dialogue and an end to hostility toward the nation’s most vulnerable. There were calls for more “sensible” gun control laws and more resources for mental-health awareness.

“In Washington, D.C., we denounce all forms of anti-Semitism, ignorance and hate,” Bowser said while standing with Rabbi Shmuel Herzfeld after a special service at Ohev Sholom. “We stand together to protect our neighbors.

“People were attacked in their place of worship for who they are, for what they believe, for being Jews. We know that is not America,” Bowser said.

Bowser said all the city’s resources were made available to increase police visibility at synagogues and other places of worship. Schools in the city were also boosting security, she said.

The Jewish community around the country is hurting, leaders said, not only for itself but for the frequent acts of violence in the United States.

“Hate speech and exclusion is not only becoming more prevalent and normative, it is being given, from the highest offices in our country, a sliver of a window on which to come through and grow. And I am angry that we continue to allow this,” Alexander said.

At Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, Rabbi Adam Raskin led a vigil Sunday morning to give the community of more 700 families a space to grieve and get the strength, he said, to stand up to hatred.

“We have to do our part to change the tenor of the conversation in this country, which has become too divisive,” Raskin said, “rhetoric that has torn people apart rather than brought together.

“This reminds us to be more vigilant about standing up to hate, not just when it happens to you, but when it happens to anyone,” Raskin said. “One day it is Jews. The next day is Muslims. The next day is the LGBT community. The next day is another minority. We have to keep vigilant not just for ourselves, but for each other.”

Marci and Eric Skigen of Gaithersburg came for those tools having woken up Sunday morning uneasy about how to explain evil to their four children. The morning’s Hebrew lesson turned into a tearful talk about the massacre and lots of questions from their children. They found a moment of healing at Har Shalom, where colorful markers and large table-size sheets of paper gave the children a chance to write or draw their feelings.

“We are praying for you, Pittsburgh,” Ariana 12, wrote in bright blue, a message the synagogue will send to Tree of Life. She then hugged her mother and cried.

“I am sad. It’s hard knowing people are hurt,” the girl said, her eyes puffy from the tears she cried since Saturday. “It’s just hard for me to see that.”

Her oldest brother, Jack, 15, couldn’t explain the feeling either.

“It’s kind of surreal that someone will act out of prejudice to walk into a place of worship and murder people,” he said. “It’s . . . it’s kind of difficult to think of.”

Noah, 9, the youngest of the four, stepped in with an answer.

“I hope that our generation can fix this,” he said.

At the 11:15 a.m. service, more than 350 people sat in a circle in prayer and song, then in silence to listen as the names of the 11 victims were read.

Then out loud all declared, “Author of life. Source and Creator, Grant perfect rest under Your tabernacle of peace to the victims of the massacre in Pittsburgh, whose lives were cut off by violence, a rampage of senseless aggression beyond understanding.

“Their hopes were severed. Their dreams were lost to brutality.” the group read. “Source of love, put an end to anger, hatred, and fear.”

An interfaith service is planned for 6:30 p.m. Monday at Adas Israel Congregation, where many from the region’s Jewish community are expected to be joined by other faith groups and elected leaders including Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R).