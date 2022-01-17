Sunday became memorable here for its snow, the third snowfall so far this month, but Monday seemed significant in its own way. Not only was it January’s third day after a snowstorm, but it also boasted winds and breezes of notable strength.

Only a few flakes flew Monday, not enough to measure. But the day could not be dismissed as any sort of calm after the storm, not with wind gusts that whipped across Washington at speeds as high as 47 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

We might have expected nature to be catching its breath on Monday, after the unusual output of three days this month of at least 2.6 inches of snow. But on Monday, it seemed nature was more inclined to let its breath out.

Although the 47-mph gust was Washington’s peak as of 4 p.m., it typified the day’s conditions. Just before 2 a.m. a 40-mph gust was reported, and 44 mph was measured just before 1 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. the average wind speed was just over 16 mph.

As for Monday’s temperatures, they came in close to average.

The reported high of 42 degrees turned out to be only two lower than the average for the date. The 35 degree morning low came to five above average.

Although those who went face to face with the fierce west wind may remember Monday for that alone, the day’s overall average temperature as of 4 p.m. was two degrees above average.

Such conditions apparently helped much of the snow remaining from Sunday to slowly vanish.