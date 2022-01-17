We might have expected nature to be catching its breath on Monday, after the unusual output of three days this month of at least 2.6 inches of snow. But on Monday, it seemed nature was more inclined to let its breath out.
Although the 47-mph gust was Washington’s peak as of 4 p.m., it typified the day’s conditions. Just before 2 a.m. a 40-mph gust was reported, and 44 mph was measured just before 1 p.m.
As of 4 p.m. the average wind speed was just over 16 mph.
As for Monday’s temperatures, they came in close to average.
The reported high of 42 degrees turned out to be only two lower than the average for the date. The 35 degree morning low came to five above average.
Although those who went face to face with the fierce west wind may remember Monday for that alone, the day’s overall average temperature as of 4 p.m. was two degrees above average.
Such conditions apparently helped much of the snow remaining from Sunday to slowly vanish.