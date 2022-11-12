Washington’s 70-degree November goes on into Saturday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As we trek deeper into November, and closer to winter, it might have been asking a lot for Saturday in Washington to repeat the unusual warmth of Friday. And it didn’t. But it fell short by only a single degree. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The thermal exuberance that has endowed us with so many 70-degree November days continued unabated Saturday.

As of 4 p.m., the mercury here had spent hours in the 70s, and reached a high of 72 degrees.

That was one degree less than Friday’s 73, and both were well above average. Saturday exceeded the average high for the date by 13 degrees. It was five below the record of 77.

Some may have found our recent run of days in the 70s pleasant, while others may have been troubled by their deviation from the norm. Many may long for the crispness embodied in the promise and image of autumn.

But meteorological reality tells us that of the 12 days this month, Saturday was the ninth with a high in the 70s. One day was even warmer, and reached 81.

Friday provided an almost tangible sense of immersion in a flow of warm, moist tropical air streaming toward us with the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Saturday, while almost the twin of Friday in temperature, did not seem to include quite the same humid stickiness. But neither did it seem devoid of its muggy moments.

Friday seemed almost totally gray, but Saturday seemed to provide more sightings of the sun, and more patches of blue sky.

By now, the brilliant peak of fall foliage seems to have departed. But when the sun appeared Saturday, even the tattered and yellowed leaves that remained shone at their best advantage.

Here and there leafy screens of pale yellow and faded green gleamed as if in a spotlight.

In addition, the baring of the branches of trees raised a curtain on the longer vistas, natural and architectural, that show up in the cold weather season.

Far-off windows sparkled in the sunlight, and brick walls glowed at a distance, after being hidden for months by dense warm-season greenery.

A lack of leaves made it more possible to see from blocks away how individual windows or high-rise walls of glass reflected the light, and reflected its reflections, each enhancing the glitter of the others, so that a clutch of sharp-edged rectangular buildings could suggest the sparkling facets of a piece of crystal.

And on an unusually warm November day the clouds parted enough near evening so that the setting sun spread stripes of fiery orange across the darkening purple of the western sky.

