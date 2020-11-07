Would you be able to say where this house is, or anything else about it?

— Carol Van Gilst, West Springfield, Va.

Answer Man can say quite a bit about it. But first, why is Walter Mayo Macomber mentioned on the website of the Burke Historical Society? It’s because Macomber (1894-1987), a Massachusetts-born architect who specialized in the painstaking renovation of historic houses, lived in Burke, Va., with his wife, Marion Hunter Macomber.

And as far as historic houses go, they don’t get much more historic than the one at 2401 Kalorama Rd. NW, known as the Lindens for the trees that once led to it. Some call it the oldest house in the District, but that’s not quite right. It’s only been in Washington since 1936. But it’s been on this planet since 1754.

That’s when it was built in Danvers, Mass., as a country home for a Marblehead, Mass., fishing fleet magnate named Robert Chamblett Hooper. Hooper’s nickname was “King,” which should give you some idea of his wealth and position. It also hints at Hooper’s loyalty. He was a staunch Tory, a supporter of the British during the American Revolution. In 1774, his house served as the headquarters of Gen. Thomas Gage, British military governor of Massachusetts.

This made Hooper somewhat unpopular. Colonial soldiers reportedly loosed the occasional musket ball at his front door.

The house would presumably have stayed in Massachusetts if not for an attorney named George Maurice Morris and his wife, Miriam. The couple were mad about early-American furniture and by the 1930s had assembled possibly the finest collection in the country.

It’s no use having a Chippendale-style dining room table and chairs if you’re going to stick them in an art deco home. The Morrises wanted to show off their stuff in an appropriate setting, so they looked from South Carolina to Maine for the right house. They found it in a part of Danvers that had become rather run down in the nearly two centuries since “King” Hooper strutted about.

They paid $12,500 for the Lindens, which over the years had been everything from a girls school to an antiques shop. This being the Depression, labor was cheap. The Morrises could afford to have the house moved to Washington.

It took seven weeks to take the Lindens apart. Every detail was photographed, each plank, stone, brick and nail numbered. The constituent elements were loaded onto five rail cars and transported to Washington. Putting it all back together took two years.

Macomber was the right person to oversee the job, having rebuilt the various structures in Colonial Williamsburg, Va. Supposedly only a few window panes were broken, the sash of one dormer cracked, one step scratched.

The architectural jigsaw puzzle was finished in the summer of 1936. In November of 1937, the Morrises opened the doors to visitors, as they did regularly for the decades they owned the Lindens.

What guests saw was a remarkably well-preserved 18th-century house of the highest quality. The front of the six-bedroom home is “rusticated,” its wooden boards grooved to look like stone. The entrance hall is adorned with hand-blocked French wallpaper that had been steamed off before the move, then reapplied after.

The Morrises made very few accommodations to 20th-century expectations. Electric lamps were installed only in the library, for reading. Bathrooms were inserted into closets that were originally used to powder wigs.

George Morris died in 1954. Miriam lived in the house until her death in 1982 at age 90. A year later, their prized furniture collection fetched $2.3 million at Christie’s.

Lea Berman told Answer Man they were drawn to the house’s fine craftsmanship and colorful history.

“The people who have lived in the house meticulously chronicled their personal stories and left them for future owners,” she wrote in an email.

Answer Man wondered whether there were any hints that the house was taken apart, then slotted back together like a big pile of Lincoln Logs.

“Unless someone told you the story, I don’t think you would know that it was moved by looking at it,” Berman said.

And there’s still a musket ball hole in the front door, plugged with a little wooden peg to keep the wind from blowing in.