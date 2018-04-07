On a Saturday afternoon well within the season of spring, Washington saw signs that winter had yet to surrender, as snowflakes fell in both the city and the surrounding suburbs.

It was obviously spring, as cherry trees bloomed around the Tidal Basin, baseball was played at Nationals Park, Easter was over and the calendar reminded us that we were completing the first full week of April.

Still, someone saw flakes descending in the high-rise canyon of K Street NW. And “I saw snow in Shaw,” D.C. resident Liz Westbrook said. Two police officers pedaled past, she said, and one asked aloud with seeming surprise, “Is it snowing?”

So, although many might have missed it, and it perhaps amounted to even less than a trace, let alone a full-scale flurry, it was snow. As someone reported to The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang from Arlington: “Super light, but still . . . SNOW!”

Even if snow lovers resented it as only a cruel tease after a nearly snowless winter, it merited note. Who knew how long it might be before one flake more might fall?