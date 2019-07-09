It’s possible few people have ever thought of a gorilla afflicted with timidity, so perhaps this is not a complete surprise, but the National Zoo says that its young gorilla is becoming more self-assured.

In recent weeks, the zoo said, the 14-month-old Moke has “become much bolder.”

Once he would always cling to his mom, Calaya, when they were outside, the zoo said. But nowadays, the zoo said Friday, his “confidence is growing.” He is “all over the yard” and climbs unaided up and down parts of the multi level structure in his quarters, the zoo said.

According to the latest report on the youngster from the assistant curator of primates, Becky Malinsky, he has also learned to look out for himself in other ways.

Gorillas, it seems, may not be the best role models for respecting the property of others, food in particular. For example, the zoo said, Moke’s mother, often takes food from his mouth so she can eat it herself.

So, the zoo said, he has learned that if he wants to keep the food he has “he had better take it and run.”

The same goes for enrichment items, the zoo said, particularly those that usually contain treats.

Already, according to the zoo’s report, Moke has learned one of the practices most closely associated in the public mind with self esteem and demonstrations of dominance in gorillas.

Frequently, the zoo said of the youngster, “we see him beat his chest.”

