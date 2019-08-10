MARYLAND

Pipe spills wastewater into Broad Creek

More than 5 million gallons of wastewater overflowed Friday into Broad Creek in Fort Washington after an underground pipe apparently failed, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission officials said.

Drinking water was not affected, the commission said.

WSSC said in a news release that the overflow started just after 11 a.m. at the Broad Creek Waste Water Pumping Station and continued for 12 hours.

Initial reports indicated that a failed pipe buried about 30 feet below the station may be the cause, WSSC said.

Crews cleaned up and posted signs warning people to stay clear of the area, officials said. They also applied lime around the area to help with the smell.

— Martin Weil and Cortlynn Stark

Missing 6-year-old girl found in stream dies

A 6-year-old girl has died after police found her unconscious in a small stream in Baltimore County.

The girl, who is nonverbal and autistic, was reported missing shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in Dundalk, Md., according to Baltimore County police. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Stratman Road and deployed aviation, K-9 and marine units in their search.

At 4:53 p.m., an officer searching a wooded area behind Merritt Park Baptist Church found the girl, in cardiac arrest, in a small stream. The officer performed CPR. She was taken to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, where she was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m.

Police said the county’s homicide unit is investigating, as it does with all deaths of children.

— Samantha Schmidt

VIRGINIA

Restaurant operator settles harassment suit

A Virginia restaurant operator has agreed to pay $40,000 to resolve a lawsuit that claims its employees routinely harassed a gay server with homophobic epithets and taunted him about his sexuality.

A federal judge on Thursday signed off on the settlement between the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Mejia Corp., which does business as El Tio Tex-Mex Grill restaurant in Gainesville, Va.

The September 2018 lawsuit claimed restaurant employees also harassed the gay server’s heterosexual friend, a busser, based on their friendship.

The settlement calls for the server and his friend to split the $40,000 payments from the company.

— Associated Press

