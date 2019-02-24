From his Washington Post perch, columnist John Kelly observes the happenings at Franklin Square, which is within shouting distance of the newspaper’s headquarters at 13th and K streets NW. (Mark Miller/The Washington Post)

Everyone looks sketchy when viewed through the lens of a spotting scope. That’s the first thing I noticed after setting one up in my new office.

A few months ago, my office moved from the back of The Washington Post building to the front. My old office overlooked a firehouse on 13th Street NW. My new one gives me an expansive view of Franklin Square. As soon as I saw that view, I knew I had to procure the means to examine it in detail, if only to keep track of the resident squirrels.

I already own a pair of binoculars. They’re good for looking at birds in the backyard and taking to a ballgame when you’re in the nosebleed seats. But binoculars seemed a bit pedestrian. Galileo didn’t use binoculars.

So I went looking for a spotting scope, the telescope’s macho cousin.

You can spend a lot of money on one. For thousands of dollars you can get high-density extra-low-dispersion glass, a magnesium chassis, angled eyepiece and a body full of argon gas to help keep the lenses free of fog.

I didn’t think I’d need any of that in the comfort of my aerie. I paid 50 bucks for a used scope I found on Craigslist. What I liked most about it was the handmade wooden case it came in, which had been lovingly constructed by a previous owner. It held the cheap Japanese scope, a squat, foot-high tripod and a metal circlet to hold the former to the latter.



The little tripod is so the user can lay prone in a bog, looking at his prey. Since I wasn’t planning any bog-squatting, I decided to screw the scope to a full-size tripod.

It turns out that a spotting scope is harder to use than a pair of binoculars. The field of view is so narrow that it’s difficult to tell where you’re looking. I’ll see something with my naked eye down in Franklin Square and then peer into the eyepiece to try to find it. But all I get at first is a confusing tangle of tree branches, frozen grass or cracked pavement.

I quickly realized that the scope is pretty useless for squirrels. They move too fast.

No, it’s better at stationary things: a quartet of Lime scooters tucked together on the sidewalk, the food trucks on 13th Street, the Commodore Barry statue facing 14th, the golden ball atop the spire of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church.

And, yes, people going about their business. On an unseasonably warm and sunny day a few weeks ago, I spotted two men sitting on a park bench. They filled the eyepiece. I couldn’t hear what they were saying, of course, but seeing them within that circular field — conversing, gesticulating — it was hard to believe they were anything other than a spy and his handler.

“Dmitry,” I imagined one of them saying as I watched his lips move, “I’ve gotten you everything you’ve asked for. They’re starting to get suspicious.”

“Just one thing more, comrade.”

My office is near where The Post’s photographers work. Whenever they see me at my scope, they always say the same thing: “Rear Window.”

Photographers love movies in which the lead character is a photographer, and “Rear Window” is the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock film where a wheelchair-using Jimmy Stewart whiles away his boredom by looking at his neighbors through a telephoto lens. He thinks he witnesses a crime.

I’d never seen “Rear Window,” so I rented it. It’s great, but I wonder if you could make it now. Would it even make sense?

No one on the courtyard that Jimmy Stewart’s apartment faces has air conditioning, so their windows are wide open. No one has a computer, so they’re actually doing things: gardening, exercising, playing the piano, cooking meals. They aren’t watching cat videos on their laptops while they wait for Uber Eats.

If you made “Rear Window” now, Jimmy Stewart would be too busy looking at Instagram to notice anything suspicious outside.

Still, if I’ve learned anything from watching the little dramas that play out at the end of my scope, it’s that looking at something closely doesn’t answer questions. It just leads to more of them. Right, Dmitry?

