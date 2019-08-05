BALTIMORE — Baltimore is expected to start issuing water bills again this week, months after a ransomware attack that hobbled the city’s computer network.

The Baltimore Sun reports the bills will be larger than usual because they will cover service for at least the past three months.

City computer servers were hit by the ransomware attack May 7. City officials refused a demand to pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin in response to the attack.

IT teams have been working to restore services since then. The newspaper reports the water bill system is along the last major public service to be brought back online.

The attack came just over a year after another ransomware attack hit Baltimore’s 911 dispatch system, prompting a 17-hour shutdown of automated emergency dispatching.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

