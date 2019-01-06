Columnist

A Chinese spacecraft landed on the moon last week. The first thing it did was look for water. Bad idea. H2O? More like H2 Woe.

I know water’s important — humans can’t live without it, etc. — but, man, do I hate the stuff. Around the same time China’s Chang’e-4 probe touched down on the lunar surface, a contractor was touching down in my house. He was trying to figure out why water drips from my living room ceiling every now and then.

I’m sick of water. The Washington area just completed the soggiest year on record: 66.28 inches of rain and melted snow. Oh, the rain seems like a good idea when you want to replenish parched reservoirs or grow cruciferous vegetables, but when it’s coming down from the ceiling or up from the basement it’s not quite so pleasant.

Our ceiling started getting moist soon after we’d had the whole inside of our house painted. We had only a few months to enjoy it. One morning I looked up and noticed there were ugly, puckered rings in one corner of the pristine ceiling, proto-stalactites like you might see in a cavern. The wall below was covered with rippled, suppurating sores where the vile liquid had trickled down.

Water! But from where? So far, three different investigators have tried to solve the mystery.

The first was our handyman, who cut neat inspection holes in the ceiling nearest the wall and on the wall just above the baseboard.

Nothing was actively dripping, so that seemed to rule out the bane of every homeowner’s existence: a leaky pipe. A pinhole leak would have meant a real ceiling-smasher: Whac-a-Mole with a sledgehammer to track down the evil permeable tube.

This was in the middle of our torrential 2018. The handyman noticed that the guys who had installed our storm windows a while back hadn’t put weep holes at the base of the living room window frame. Weep holes — and is there a more grim term? — prevent rainwater from flooding the sill and coming into the house.

As for the ceiling, the replacement shutters around an upstairs window hung on shaky mortar. He thought windblown rain could be coming in there.

He caulked some cracks with silicone and drilled a few weep holes in the sill. The next time it rained, the inside of our house remained mercifully dry.

But then one sunny morning I noticed it was leaking again. This was — cue shrieking “Psycho” violins — while My Lovely Wife was in the shower off our bedroom. That shower isn’t above that bit of ceiling, but that is the monomaniacal insidiousness of water: It seeks the lowest point and will traverse all manner of beams and joists to get there.

So: a plumbing problem. We called a plumber.

He performed all manner of experiments, mainly designed to see if the shower pan was cracked. It was not. He quizzed us about our showering habits. He perked up when we told him we turned the shower head against the shower wall while the water warmed so we wouldn’t get a blast of water in the face when we opened the shower door.

He surmised that bad grout and cracked tiles were allowing water in. Retiling was the answer. We called a contractor.

The contractor didn’t think hairline cracks were the problem. Perhaps water was going in an open screw hole on the trim plate. Or spilling out at the diverter. Or bubbling up around the drain in some perversion of the Coriolis effect.

He performed his own forensic tests. He had to admit the pan wasn’t cracked, but when he directed the shower head in a certain direction he was rewarded with drips through the holes that had been cut months earlier in the plaster downstairs.

He decided that one corner of the shower — above the pan but below the tiles the plumber had fingered as the culprit — had a gap in it.

Caulking the fissure might fix it — for a while anyway. We’d know it had stopped working when our ceiling started leaking again, no doubt right after we’d repaired the plaster holes.

And so that’s where we are. Caulking doesn’t seem like the solution. We could replace all the tiles, but the contractor told us they’re probably set tight in an inch or two of 80-year-old concrete. It would be a sledgehammer job.

Besides, contractors don’t really like to retile tiny 1940s showers. They like to build sparkling new bathrooms.

We haven’t done anything. We use a different shower, and every time we do we scan the ceiling for signs of precipitation.

